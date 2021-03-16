FP Studio

Drop-proof tempered glass

Smartdevil screen protector is only compatible with iPhone 12/12 pro. It is made of standard 9H hardness tempered glass which is scratch resistance and drop-proof. The hydrophobic and the oleophobic layer prevent sweat, grease, fingerprints and stains. It provides you high-definition clear viewing, which maintains the original image quality of the mobile phone screen. The ultra-thin tempered glass screen protector has a smooth surface, which makes the touch feeling the same as the original screen of the iPhone 12/12 pro.

Iphone12 Tempered Glass

The ESR tempered glass is designed specifically for the iPhone 12 /12 Pro 6.1”2020 and is not compatible with any other models. This glass is tempered to withstand up to 5 kg of pressure for serious protection. The glass is precisely cut for the iPhone 12 /12 Pro to allow for easy unlocking with Face ID.

WaterProof Tempered Glass

This Robustrion tempered glass is highly durable and is scratch-resistant. It protects your Samsung tab against scratches and smudges. It comes in a pack of two. The glass is waterproof and S pen compatible. The glass is highly responsive and is oleophobic.

Oleophobic Tempered glass

This RAEGR high-quality tempered glass will protect your screen from daily scrapes and abrasions. It has high definition and touch-sensitive film, smooth touch and zero delay operation. The glass covers only the flat surface of the device leaving a small space at the edge to make it case-friendly. If you use this you’ll have fewer fingerprints and oil stains. The oleophobic coating protects your iPad from smudges/fingerprints/water/oil etc.