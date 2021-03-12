Friday, March 12, 2021Back to
Protect your homes and offices with Smart outdoor security cameras


FP StudioMar 12, 2021 02:36:18 IST

Infrared security camera

Maizic Fox camera provides HD 1080P 2 MP Resolution and is a Wifi IP66 Waterproof Outdoor Camera. It can detect any type of motion and has a two-way audio function. It has a colorful night vision. It supports up to 128 GB of class 10 series memory card & cloud storage. It even provides mobile video surveillance so you can keep a watch on your house from anywhere in the world.

360° Range

TP-Link Tapo-C200 camera has a 360° horizontal range and a 114° vertical range. It provides HD 1080P resolution. The camera supports Micro SD Card (Up To 128 GB). It can detect any type of motion and has a two-way audio function. It has triggering light and sound effects to frighten away unwanted visitors. It has a privacy mode that lets you shut down the surveillance when it is not needed.

Waterproof Cameras

Maizic Smarthomes is a Wifi IP66 waterproof outdoor camera. It provides HD 1080P 3 MP resolution. It is accessible with a remote. It can detect any type of motion and acts as a burglar deterrent. The recording can be viewed on multiple devices. It has a two-way audio function. The camera has a 360° panoramic view. The camera can be controlled through an app. The video gets stored in the mounted SD card.

AI Detection Camera

Qubo Smart Outdoor Security Wifi IP65 camera works in any kind of weather conditions like rain, dust, snow, or sun. It automatically detects a person who is not wearing a mask and gets you notified on your phone. It provides a secure car park and sends a notification when the car moves out of the zone. The camera has an advanced AI capability that can smartly detect & notify whenever a person is detected. It also lets you ring an automatic siren in case of an intrusion. It provides HD 1080P 3 MP resolution and Infrared Night Vision. It has a two-way audio function.

