FP Studio

Express yourself

This case is made from Thermoplastic Polyurethanes or TPU in short. The material is known for its strong mechanical properties, excellent abrasion resistance combined with a rubber-like elasticity. The case is thin enough to charge wirelessly and for a wired charger, a precise charging port cut-out ensures unobstructed access. The hinge design allows easy access to the Airpod Pro and the pairing button. If you’re looking for an interesting design also allows you to express your style, get this one.

Built to last

The texture of the case, along with the side bumpers provides excellent grip and shock absorption. Made from silicone, the case protects from scratches, dirt, and fall damage. It comes with a carabiner that you can hook to your belt to make sure they never fall or are accidentally lost. It has a cut-out that enables visibility for your Airpod light status. The case weighs only 41 grams making sure that there is no unnecessary added weight to the case. Available in burgundy, matt black, midnight green, and navy blue, this case is built with your Airpod protection in mind.

Made to protect

The case is precisely designed for the Apple Airpod Pro and offers a snug, secure fit. It is made of silicone and has carbon fibre panelling for extra protection while also giving it a rugged look. The rubber panelling on the side apart from making the case effortless to grip is designed to offer added shock absorption. The design is sleek and has a timeless look. It's a no-nonsense case that gets the job done while looking good. You cannot go wrong in picking it as your case of choice.

Tough armour for the active

This case has hard protective outer panels that offer enhanced protection while the silicone rubber on the sides acts as shock absorbers. It comes with a keyring so that that case can double as a keychain. The protective cases come in a range of vibrant colours, so finding one to match your favourite outfit or shoes won’t be an issue. The lightweight, anti-scratch and anti-fingerprint features made the case one of our favourites. For all that it offers, including its attractive price point, this case gives its competitors a run for their money.