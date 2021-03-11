FP Studio

iPhone 12 Screen Protector

Your phone holds some of the most important, and sensitive information in your life. This tempered-glass privacy screen protector keeps your personal information safe from strangers. RAEGR iPhone 12 Screen Protector has a light transmission level of around 75%. The installation frame enables perfect alignment of the screen protector. The cleaning cloth and dust remover give you a bubble and dust-free application. This iPhone screen protector undergoes an extended tempering time and has been carefully engineered to withstand 22lbs. of force and to help protect your iPhone screen from damage. The screen protector provides excellent protection. The right amount of space is left b/w the screen protector & the edges of your iPhone to enable compatibility with most phone cases. Compatible with iPhone 12/12 Pro.

Tempered Glass for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro

Nzon Privacy Tempered Glass will protect your privacy effectively, your neighbors can’t see the screen at all from other sides the tempered glass screen protector is the best guard for your iPhone i12 pro (6.1 inches). It’s a bit dark, but there is no influence to use. The accurate design of the top is not to block the sensors near the camera, it is compatible with face ID fully. The tempered glass protector can prevent the phone’s screen from cracking? Scratching and fingerprint. Although there is a screen protector on your iPhone 12Pro, your screen will be touch-sensitive. Because of the curved edges of the iPhone 12, 1-inch screen, so our screen protectors will not cover the full screen, but only the flat area. It is coated with a hydrophobic and oleophobic clear layer, the glass protects against sweat and oil residue from fingerprints and keeps your phone screen pristine all day long.

Anti-Fingerprint Privacy Tempered Glass Screen

Ever wished that your mobile screen is only visible while sitting directly in front of the screen? Then keep your information safe and prevent others from viewing the information on your phone screen with Muchacho Anti-Spy Privacy Tempered Glass 9H. Its hardness is tough enough to reduce the shattering chance of the screen. No Fingerprint - Leaving on the screen anymore, the oleophobic coating keeps your screen clean. Anti-Peek - Screen protector applied on your screen, no need to worry about privacy leakage in the public, so you can feel free to text messages, watch photos, and input passwords when someone is around you. Anti-Spy - No need to turn down the brightness to get the better effect of privacy, the screen will become invisible when the view angle exceeds 30 degrees.

Premium Privacy Screen Protector

Now you can easily protect your device from scratch, dust, shock, and other damages in your daily use. The Careflection Premium Privacy Tempered Glass Screen Protector’s film is easy to paste and its ultra-transparent prevents scratches, fingerprints, and oil stains, and makes the film easy to clean. The Ultra-transparent Screen Protector provides a super easy installation and no sticky residue removal.