Premium tablets to make a solid impression


FP StudioAug 24, 2021 21:12:00 IST

Long-lasting battery
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro has an aluminium alloy body encased around an 11.5 inch OLED display with 2560*1600 resolution with TUV certified eye protection and Dolby Vision. The tablet operates on the Android 10 system which can be upgraded to Android 11 paired with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G octa-core processor. The long-lasting 8600mah battery supports Quad JBL user-facing speakers with Dolby Atmos sound, Smart face unlocking as well as Fingerprint Scanner. It also features a 13+5 MP dual rear camera and 8+8 MP front camera with an exceptional 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which is expandable upto 1TB.

Superb system
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is enabled with the most recent Android 11 operating system partnered with Qualcomm 2.2GHz processor. It is powered by the best in class 10090mah lithium-ion battery. The multimedia features include an 8 MP Rear Camera, 5 MP front-facing Camera and Dolby Atmos Speakers. The 12.4-inch screen with a high resolution ‎2560 X 1600 display offers a visual treat. The 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory that is expandable upto 1TB ensure enough storage space for all data. The S Pen that comes along with the tablet provides a real pen-like experience for writing or drawing on the tablet without any charging.

Stunning visuals
2020 Apple iPad Air is facilitated by A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine and the industry-leading iOS 12 operating system. The screen has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide colour for a stunning visual experience. Other multimedia features include 12MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD front camera with Wide stereo audio. The tablet is Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) enabled and has a Touch ID provision for secure authentication. It is compatible with Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and USB C for charging and accessories. Additionally, it has a long-lasting battery life of upto 10hrs and 64GB of storage space.

Graphic tablet
HUION KAMVAS 16 (2021) Graphics Drawing Tablet has a full laminated screen with an anti-glare protective film that minimizes parallax and provides a clear display even under bright light. It provides a visual treat of vibrant colour display owing to its full HD 15.6 in IPS screen that boasts 120% sRGB wide color gamut and 16.7 million display color. The 10 programmable press keys can be used for various functions and can also be customized for shortcuts. The tablet comes with PenTech 3.0, the battery-free pen PW517 that brings a lifelike drawing experience and supports ±60° Tilt function with 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity. A one-year replacement warranty is offered on this tablet.

