Premium speakers for uncompromising sound quality


FP StudioFeb 15, 2021 16:41:55 IST

Voice-controlled

Bosch Electro-Voice loudspeaker can be controlled with voice. There is a two XLR/TRS Combo Jack, a 3.5 mm input and an XLR link output. The speaker features a custom driver housed in an innovative new cabinet design, the compact and versatile ZLXModel make EV’s renowned sound quality and rugged reliability more accessible than ever before. The speaker has a custom-built Class-D amplifier module and powerful DSP. It can be pole-mounted or used as a floor monitor.

Smart speakers

Uxbridge Voice is engineered to create a thunderous sound from its compact frame. This speaker supports Alexa. You can play music, get answers, manage everyday tasks and easily control smart devices around your home – just by using your voice. Alexa can help you listen to your favourite song, turn up the volume and much more. You can use the rocker buttons on your speaker’s top panel to perfect your sound according to the room you’re in. You can simply adjust the volume and treble. Great for Western Classical music.

Easy portability

Harman Kardon’s premium speaker provides 8 hours of playtime under optimum audio. It provides Bluetooth streaming. It is waterproof. The speaker is a crafter in unique aluminium and has a fabric finish. It contains an integrated aluminium carrying handle for easy portability. It’s a great speaker for people who travel a lot and can’t live without their music.

Multi-purpose

The all-new Echo delivers premium sound and delivers clear highs, dynamic mids, and deep bass for a rich, detailed sound that adapts to any room. You can stream millions of songs from Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, Gaana, Apple Music and Hungama Music. It also lets you access songs of almost all the Indian languages. You can set timers, ask questions, add items to lists, and create calendar events and reminders. You can also pay your utility bills.

