FP Studio

You just can't say no to this!

This is the smartwatch you need! Not only does it come with a host of features, but the style quotient is unparalleled. Along with that, this smartwatch enables you to store and stream music, podcasts, audiobooks etc to make your travel and workout sessions more entertaining. It’s water-proof as well so get in the pool and start counting calories you burn with each lap!This gadget has ECG app, electrical and optical heart sensors. The smartwatch comes with features that are irresistible and you will surely want to have one right away. It’s an all-in-one health checker that also looks great. What’s not to buy?

Looking for a sorted and organised life? Then this device is for

Thought of a watch that caters to all your needs from the time you wake up to till you push off to bed? This one enables you to make calls, has an optical heart rate sensor that helps track your stress and renders stress readings. It has an alarm that updates you of your unusual heart rate.The smartwatch tells you how to breathe better and enables your ways to relax, along with monitoring sleep time. Looks great, works great. We recommend this 10/10 times!

Want to know how much calories you shed in a day, here's your pick

While working out daily, people usually want to know the amount of weight shed. This watch tracks the number of steps you have taken, the total distance travelled and calories that you have burned. It is compatible with all iOS versions 8.0 and Android versions 5.0 and above. The brand is also known for its edgy and stylish quotient, so wearing this is bound to make an impression on everyone. So get it now for more style points along with great health!

One for the style statement

Looking for something that has panache and durability all rolled into one? Let's face it, even though smartwatches help us in a number of ways while working out, they often meet with the worst accidents possible during exercise sessions. This device with its 1.65 inch AMOLED display and Corning Gorilla Glass is compatible with both iOS and Android devices and has a metal body which gives it a premium solid feel. It has Smart Notifications and customised vibrations to give you the correct information right on your wrist. All in all, this is a smartwatch to fulfil your needs.