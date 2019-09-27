FP Studio

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 9825. It comes with 8GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 runs Android 9 Pie and is powered by a 3,500mAh battery, which lasts fairly good for a smartphone of this segment, considering high usage and activity.

It has a 6.3 inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a smooth display that has a Fingerprint sensor inside it. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. This gives sufficient room for storage of data, files, photos etc. and makes a perfect fit for working professionals

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 also features a triple camera with 12+12+16MP sensors for stable and clear photographs. On the other hand, the front camera has a 10 Megapixel sensor, which is an add-on.

Fast charging is available at 25 W which makes a great addition to the list of features, considering that all the smartphones in this category suffer from a battery life issue.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Another major entrant in this list is the amazing Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus smartphone runs on Android v9.0 (Pie) operating system. The phone is powered by an Octa-core processor. It runs on the Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Chipset. The large Galaxy S10 Plus is offered in three variants — an 8 GB RAM/128 GB storage variant; an 8 GB RAM/512 GB storage variant and an ultra-premium Ceramic back variant with 12 GB RAM and a massive 1 TB of storage. Gamers could not ask for more in terms of optimum processor performance, considering long hours of gaming.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus smartphone has a 6.4 inch Dynamic AMOLED display which gives a beautiful display with brilliant colours. On the camera front, the buyers get a 10 MP + 8 MP Dual Front Cameras and on the rear, there's a 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera with features like 10 x Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus. It is backed by a 4100 mAh battery that gives a fairly long-lasting battery backup. Connectivity features in the smartphone include WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, Volte, NFC and more.

Apple iPhone XR

Apple is truly a self-introducing brand, it has been in the electronics market for decades now and all for good. It releases a new phone from the series every year and it’s one of the most awaited phones in India. iPhone XR’s most talked about feature is its battery life that goes up to 24 hours with utmost speed. It also claims to have the most durable front glass in any phone ever, it also has a 6.1-inch display which gives you an immersive experience and an advanced face unlock feature which is the most secure facial authentication feature ever in any smartphone. It has a buttery smooth speed and fluidity which gives you non-stop access to all your apps, music etc without worrying about anything. Lastly, there is a lot of colour variations to choose from - blue, black, coral, yellow, red and white.

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P30 Pro is another great product by the Chinese Smartphone Company that runs on Android version 9.0 and has a 6.47 inch OLED display which also has a Fingerprint Sensor in it to easily unlock your phone.

When it comes to performance, the Kirin 980 chipset along with 8GB of RAM work well together to offer a smooth, stutter-free experience, whether it be for gaming or anything else. There are three options for the buyer when it comes to internal storage, 128GB, 256GB and 512 GB.

Huawei P30 Pro offers a rear Quad Camera with 40MP+20MP+8MP+TOF sensors that help you capture memorable moments, with features like Face Detection and High Dynamic Range (HDR) imaging. It also dons a stunning 32 Megapixels front camera to ensure that your selfies are always appreciated on social media.

As far as the phone’s battery is concerned, it has a 4,200 mAh battery to ensure that you enjoy this multi-featured smartphone without having to worry about the battery. The phone easily lasts more than a day once fully charged. It also supports fast charging so you don’t have to struggle with battery issues while you have a busy working day

The Huawei P30 Pro is available in Aurora, Amber Sunrise, Breathing Crystal, Black and Pearl White colour variants.