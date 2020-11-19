FP Studio

A wide display

This 4K smart TV is loaded with a number of smart features and excellent picture quality. The device is lightweight and has a sleek design in dark steel silver that makes it look very classy. The best feature of this LED TV is the wide viewing angle with a screen of 55 inches. The 4K images with fine detail and realistic colours offer four times greater resolution than a Full HD TV. If you are looking for a wide display and angle LED TV LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K UHD Smart LED TV is the one for you.

Control at your voice command

With this LED TV, one can access the whole world of ott platforms and stream content from Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix, Zee5, Sony LIV, and more. All you have to do is command the built-in Alexa and stream, search or control your TV at your voice. Some of its smart features include home cloud and screen share. It has the Dolby Digital Plus sound system which produces sound with utmost precision. If you are looking for an LED TV that will give you the sound quality just like theaters, Samsung 125 cm (50 Inches) Wondertainment Series Ultra HD LED Smart TV UA50TUE60AKXXL is the one for you.

Delivers high contrast range

This 4K Ultra HD resolution LED TV produces detailed images with accurate production of colour, brightness and contrast with help of HDR. It has an excellent sound of 20 Watts output with Farfield voice. It has the compatibility of 9.0 Android and Al-Google Assistant to let you stream your favourite content without any glitches. If you are someone who likes to have the graphics with great detailing with micro dimming, then TC 138.7cm (55 inches) AL 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android LED TV is the one for you.

The all- rounder product

This LED TV gives you the best of both display and sound. With the crystal clear detailing of the graphics through HDR and X-Reality Pro it gives you a real lifelike viewing experience. The sound system has in-built subwoofers with a 20 Watts output that produces distortion free sound with deep thumping bass. If you are someone who wants the best of the best in every aspect, Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD LED Smart TV KLV-43W672G will not let you down.