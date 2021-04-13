FP Studio

Good connectivity

The Lenovo IdeaCentre G5 Gaming Desktop has a 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processor which has a 2.9 GHz base speed which goes up to 4.8 GHz maximum speed. It comes with 8 cores and a 16MB cache. The operating system is pre-loaded with Windows 10 Home and has a lifetime warranty. This desktop has an 8GB which is expandable up to 32GB. It has a 1TB HDD and 256GB SSD. This desktop comes with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics card. It has 2 USB ports as well and comes with a 3 years on-site warranty.

Precision clarity

The No Doubt Gamer PC has an AMD Ryzen 5 2600 processor that comes with 16 GB RAM and 1 TB Hard Disk. It has a 240 GB SSD capacity and also has an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB graphics GDDR5. The backlit monitor is 22-inches and the whole includes a keyboard and mouse. This high-speed desktop set allows for advanced gaming thanks to its 500 Watt SMPS. This desktop set also has an excellent customer support team, in case you face any issues with setup or even otherwise.

Ace cooling system

The Electrobot Ryzen has 3 rainbow color cooling fans and its processor is AMD Ryzen 3 3100 which comes with 8 GB DDR4 RAM, 3000 Mhz, 120GB SSD, 1TB HDD, and DOSS. It has an NVIDIA 1050ti 4GB Video Card too, making it suitable for all sorts of work, other than gaming. The best part about this desktop is that all its parts are branded and they come with a 2-year warranty on all of its parts.

Complete package

The CHIST Extreme Gaming PC has an Intel Core i5-9400F Coffee Lake 6-Core 2.9 GHz processor. It has a BIOSTAR H310 motherboard which is ultra-durable and a Samsung 22 IPS Full HD LED Monitor Bezel. The desktop has an Aarvex 8GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM and a Frontech 800W power supply. Other than this, it also has a 1TB Seagate 7200 RPM and 240GB SSD Hard Disk with a GT1050TI DDR5 4GB graphic card. This is one of the most powerful gaming desktops available, and it has the Windows 10 Operating System (in a trial) pre-installed as well.