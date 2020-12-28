FP Studio

Party speaker

White Square’s PWS-20N Portable Trolley Party Bluetooth Speaker is controlled using a remote control and it comes in the colour brown. This speaker weighs around 7 kgs and you can get access to all your favourite OTT Apps through this speaker, as it provides you with over 17,00,000+ hours of uninterrupted service. It has a Quad Core Processor which allows you to enjoy hassle-free sharing of content. It has a 4000mAh battery and features remote, bluetooth support, wifi support, android functionality, USB support and remote support HDMI.

Voice prompt enabled

The Bose SoundLink Mini Bluetooth Speaker II provides a big sound with deep bass. Since it is wireless, you can carry it with you, anywhere you’d like. Some of its other audio features include - voice prompts that talk through pairing with a smartphone or any other Bluetooth device, deep bass as well as controlled power on and off and volume buttons. It has built-in lithium ion battery which ensures upto 10 hours of play time. You can also customise your speaker with optional soft covers.

Great Battery Life

The Sony SRS-XB33 Wireless Extra Bass Bluetooth Speaker has a 24 hour battery life and it is available in three colours – red, blue and black. It provides an extra-bass sound and is both dustproof, washable and waterproof. Even if you use it in EXTRA BASS mode, the battery life lasts up to 14 hours at least! This speaker has a built-in mic which provides a convenient way of talking hands-free. It has a USB-C type charging port and supports both Google Assistant as well as Siri, making your experience even more pleasant and fun!

Enhanced sound quality

The Honeytecs Portable Outdoor BT Speaker is made of wood and it provides a sound concentrated in one area and it also has an enhanced richness of sound quality. It has rear dual circuit technology that ensures you get to enjoy a fine sound quality. It has BT 5.0 connectivity so the sound field doesn’t easily split and thanks to its high-speed connection, it is easily able to pair with all BT devices. In fact, a mobile can easily connect with two speakers at one go, and also enjoy stereo effect of both right and left channels.