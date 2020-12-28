Monday, December 28, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Premium portable bluetooth speakers so your music travels with you


FP StudioDec 28, 2020 10:58:21 IST

Party speaker

White Square’s PWS-20N Portable Trolley Party Bluetooth Speaker is controlled using a remote control and it comes in the colour brown. This speaker weighs around 7 kgs and you can get access to all your favourite OTT Apps through this speaker, as it provides you with over 17,00,000+ hours of uninterrupted service. It has a Quad Core Processor which allows you to enjoy hassle-free sharing of content. It has a 4000mAh battery and features remote, bluetooth support, wifi support, android functionality, USB support and remote support HDMI.

Voice prompt enabled

The Bose SoundLink Mini Bluetooth Speaker II provides a big sound with deep bass. Since it is wireless, you can carry it with you, anywhere you’d like. Some of its other audio features include - voice prompts that talk through pairing with a smartphone or any other Bluetooth device, deep bass as well as controlled power on and off and volume buttons. It has built-in lithium ion battery which ensures upto 10 hours of play time. You can also customise your speaker with optional soft covers.

Great Battery Life

The Sony SRS-XB33 Wireless Extra Bass Bluetooth Speaker has a 24 hour battery life and it is available in three colours – red, blue and black. It provides an extra-bass sound and is both dustproof, washable and waterproof. Even if you use it in EXTRA BASS mode, the battery life lasts up to 14 hours at least! This speaker has a built-in mic which provides a convenient way of talking hands-free. It has a USB-C type charging port and supports both Google Assistant as well as Siri, making your experience even more pleasant and fun!

Enhanced sound quality

The Honeytecs Portable Outdoor BT Speaker is made of wood and it provides a sound concentrated in one area and it also has an enhanced richness of sound quality. It has rear dual circuit technology that ensures you get to enjoy a fine sound quality. It has BT 5.0 connectivity so the sound field doesn’t easily split and thanks to its high-speed connection, it is easily able to pair with all BT devices. In fact, a mobile can easily connect with two speakers at one go, and also enjoy stereo effect of both right and left channels.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Best blu ray players for high quality video watching

Dec 14, 2020
Best blu ray players for high quality video watching
Canister cleaners to clean up messy spaces

Canister cleaners to clean up messy spaces

Dec 18, 2020
Best solar gadgets for domestic use

Best solar gadgets for domestic use

Dec 18, 2020
Best monitors for gamers

Best monitors for gamers

Dec 23, 2020
Budget laptops below 25k

Budget laptops below 25k

Dec 23, 2020
Best budget LED TVs under 11k

Best budget LED TVs under 11k

Dec 23, 2020

science

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Astronomy

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Dec 21, 2020
Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Caspian Seals

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Dec 15, 2020
Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Covid-19 Testing

Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Dec 15, 2020
Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Agritech

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Dec 10, 2020