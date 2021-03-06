Saturday, March 06, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Premium portable bluetooth speakers so your music travels with you


FP StudioMar 06, 2021 14:51:32 IST

Party speaker
White Square’s PWS-20N Portable Trolley Party Bluetooth Speaker is controlled using a remote control and it comes in the colour brown. This speaker weighs around 7 kgs and you can get access to all your favourite OTT Apps through this speaker, as it provides you with over 17,00,000+ hours of uninterrupted service. It has a Quad Core Processor which allows you to enjoy hassle-free sharing of content. It has a 4000mAh battery and features remote, bluetooth support, wifi support, android functionality, USB support and remote support HDMI.

Voice prompt enabled
The Bose SoundLink Mini Bluetooth Speaker II provides a big sound with deep bass. Since it is wireless, you can carry it with you, anywhere you’d like. Some of its other audio features include - voice prompts that talk through pairing with a smartphone or any other Bluetooth device, deep bass as well as controlled power on and off and volume buttons. It has built-in lithium ion battery which ensures upto 10 hours of play time. You can also customise your speaker with optional soft covers.

Great Battery Life
The Sony SRS-XB33 Wireless Extra Bass Bluetooth Speaker has a 24 hour battery life and it is available in three colours – red, blue and black. It provides an extra-bass sound and is both dustproof, washable and waterproof. Even if you use it in EXTRA BASS mode, the battery life lasts up to 14 hours at least! This speaker has a built-in mic which provides a convenient way of talking hands-free. It has a USB-C type charging port and supports both Google Assistant as well as Siri, making your experience even more pleasant and fun!

Enhanced sound quality
The Honeytecs Portable Outdoor BT Speaker is made of wood and it provides a sound concentrated in one area and it also has an enhanced richness of sound quality. It has rear dual circuit technology that ensures you get to enjoy a fine sound quality. It has BT 5.0 connectivity so the sound field doesn’t easily split and thanks to its high-speed connection, it is easily able to pair with all BT devices. In fact, a mobile can easily connect with two speakers at one go, and also enjoy stereo effect of both right and left channels.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Best iPad 12.9-inch cases

Feb 19, 2021
Best iPad 12.9-inch cases
Pocket cases to keep your earphones safe

Pocket cases to keep your earphones safe

Feb 19, 2021
Best camera bags to protect your equipment

Best camera bags to protect your equipment

Feb 19, 2021
Best noise cancellation earbuds to enjoy your music

Best noise cancellation earbuds to enjoy your music

Feb 19, 2021
Best Toner Cartridges in the market for LaserJet Printers

Best Toner Cartridges in the market for LaserJet Printers

Feb 20, 2021
Take your gaming experience to the next level with these Nintendo Switch steering wheels

Take your gaming experience to the next level with these Nintendo Switch steering wheels

Feb 20, 2021

science

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Volcanic Exoplanet

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Mar 05, 2021
Nearby super-Earth Gliese 486b could help scientists better understand alien atmospheres

Exoplanet Discovery

Nearby super-Earth Gliese 486b could help scientists better understand alien atmospheres

Mar 05, 2021
Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Devasthal Telescope

Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Mar 04, 2021
James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

James Webb Telescope

James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

Mar 02, 2021