Premium microphones for professionals


pallavi pahwaAug 26, 2021 16:05:05 IST

Shotgun design
Sennheiser MKE 400-New Directional Compact Shotgun Microphone ideal for YouTube, Vlogging, Wedding Filmmakers and Mobile Journalism, etc with its highly directional and super-cardioid shotgun design features. The built-in low filter and 3 step sensitivity switch ensure optimum in-camera audio while the integrated wind protection and internal suspension minimise internal noise. Additionally, audio can be monitored through the output earphone jack with volume adjustment controls. It is compatible with both mobiles and DSLR cameras.

Compact size
IK Multimedia iRig Mic Studio XLR Large Diaphragm Condenser Microphone is an ideal microphone to use in a professional studio setup owing to its compact size as well as advanced design. The cardioid polar pattern and large diaphragm capsule assisted by high-quality 1” back electret condenser capsule enhance sound isolation and directionality. For ease of setup, it comes with a portable tripod tabletop stand and microphone stand clamp.

Balanced sound
Samson Technologies CL8A Multi-Pattern Professional Studio Condenser Microphone is a premium quality top-of-the-class microphone with Dual 1.1" Gold-sputtered 4-micron thick diaphragm for a well balanced sound. It offers three polar patterns to suit the user namely cardioid, omnidirectional and bidirectional. With minimum internal noise and high linearity, it is ideally suited for recording music, video projects, podcasting, live-streaming or ASMR setup.

Cardioid pattern
Audio-Technica AT2020 Cardioid Condenser Studio Microphone as the name suggests is designed with a cardioid polar pattern for improved sound isolation and quality. The SPL handling and wide dynamic range make this microphone exceedingly versatile and well suited for project or home studio applications. The smartly engineered low mass diaphragm enhances frequency and transient response. The microphone slot comes with a pivoting, threaded stand mount for a secured assembly and correct placement.

