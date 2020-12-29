FP Studio

Ultra HD Smart LED TV

TCL has this huge 189.5 cm (75 inches) AI 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart LED TV. It comes in the colour silver and is the latest 2020 Model. It has 4 microphone receivers which ensure exceptional reception and range, so you can control your content totally hands-free. You can watch movies, ask questions, and play music with simple voice requests. Dynamic color enhancement algorithm can improve the display effect of the low color display to high color display when playing videos and natural picture. Whether enjoying family time, or sweating it out with online exercise routines, don't let the remote get in the way – just say it, and you'll see it.

Amazing picture quality

Samsung brings this latest 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV. It has Picture quality to move you, made possible by a single chip that orchestrates color, optimizes high contrast ratio, and masters HDR. The 4K UHD TV goes beyond regular FHD with 4x more pixels, offering your eyes the sharp and crisp images they deserve. See it like you’re really in the scene. When work calls, your Samsung Smart TV can turn into a full-fledged computer to put you in charge. You can choose to work from the cloud, mirror your laptop for a big screen convenience or remotely access your office computer when you need to work on an unfinished file.

Android LED TV

Vu has this huge 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV. It comes with 5-Hotkeys 65UT and in the colour Black. it is the latest 2020 Model. The Vu Ultra 4K TV comes with the next-gen, high-performance special optical film that controls the amount of light entered through the backlight LEDs, increasing the viewing angle through its wide reflection. With the light reflection enhanced by 40% and the overall brightness improved with accurate white balance, you get to avail the best viewing experience even in the daylight. The noise-cancellation technology effectively reduces noise from anything and everything that you are watching, thereby giving you a customized viewing experience at any time of the day.

Smart OLED TV

LG has this 139 cm or 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV. It comes in the colour dark steel. LG OLED TV promises to deliver 4S to its customers. It offers Sharp Picture, Speedy Response, Smooth Motion & Slim Design. Key features include Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, Filmmaker Mode, NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible, HDMI 2.1, HGiG Profile, OLED Motion, Sports Alert, Bluetooth Surround Ready and a luxurious slim design. All this packed with LG's trademark Artificial Intelligence ThinQ that is powered with Built-in Google Assistant, Alexa, Apple Airplay & Homekit & Home Dashboard. It is also a hub for all your entertainment bits, supporting unlimited OTT Apps.