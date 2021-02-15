Monday, February 15, 2021Back to
Premium laptops to make life easy


Feb 15, 2021

Sleek design

HP Envy 15-ep0142TX is thin, light in weight and has a sleek design. The startup of this laptop is 3-times faster than a PC. It opens apps quicker and it’s more responsive that means you can have multiple programs open at once. This laptop comes with SSD so it is more efficient and consumes less power meaning you get more battery life. It is compatible. The laptop has lightning-fast connectivity. The wifi and Bluetooth file provides high-quality data transfers in no time. It comes with a Windows 10 Home operating system

For graphic designers

The new Acer ConceptD 7 laptop has fine-tuned images with professional precision with its PANTONE Validated 4K display with Delta E <2 colour accuracy, 100% Adobe RGB colour gamut, a powerful 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 graphics. It has eight-hour battery life. It has a 4K display screen and a 2.60 GHz Intel Core i7-9750H processor 9th Gen processor with a Windows 10, Pro, 64Bit operating system

On the go computing

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo is designed to give you the ultimate edge in workflow efficiency, the unique design features a full-width 4K ASUS ScreenPad Plus that works seamlessly with the main 4K UHD OLED display. ASUS ScreenPad Plus gives you on-the-go computing as you've never experienced before. It's a full-width 4K secondary touchscreen that works seamlessly with the main 15.6-inch 4K UHD OLED touchscreen, giving you endless ways to optimize and personalize your workflow. ZenBook Pro Duo uses the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 discrete graphics powered by the NVIDIA Turing architecture. The ultrapowerful GPU with the NVIDIA Studio Driver enables you to enjoy the power of real-time ray-tracing and high-resolution video editing for the ultimate visual realism.

Extra Secure

Dell XPS 9570 has a 15.6-inch FHD infinity edge display powered with intel i7-8750H processor with 16GB of RAM and 512 GB SSD topped with 4 GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti graphics. This is a long-lasting laptop with a lot of battery power. It has an Intel Core i7-8750H (6 core) 8th Generation (9M Cache, up to 4.1 GHz, 6 cores), 16GB RAM DDR4-2666MHz. It also has a backlit keyboard and a fingerprint reader.

tags

