Excellent audio

Sound quality plays a very important role in the gaming experience any individual can go through. This laptop is equipped with five times larger speakers compared to the ones usually used for gaming laptops to give you a real time feel. Another exciting feature of this laptop is the per key RGB gaming keyboard that allows you to personalize each key lighting according to your liking. MSI Gaming GL65 Leopard has the Intel 9th gen processor with 15.6 inches full HD display and proves to be one of the best buy for an wholesome gaming experience.

Powerful processor

A laptop that will give you an extraordinary gaming experience with its FHD graphics at 144Hz refresh rate and brightness upto 500nits along with near edgeless visuals owing to the bezels that are as thin as possible. The highlight of this laptop is its powerful processor that is more than enough for the high demanding AA games to run then effortlessly. It is custom engineered with a dolby atmos soundbar with integrated subwoofers that gives immersive sound quality with or without headphones. If you are someone who’s a hardcore gamer, Lenovo Legion Y740 won’t disappoint you.

Graphic switcher

A laptop that gives you complete control over the gaming to you with a special graphic switching feature that provides you two modes - the hybrid mode that allows increased battery life to 12.5 hours and productivity, and the discrete mode which increases the gaming performance and media creation. Another add on feature is the modern app interface that helps the user to easily navigate with help of two modes - tile based feature navigation, that highlights multiple features at one time and the dynamic content that provides new updates. HP Omen 15.6-inch FHD Gaming Laptop is a one stop all for the gamers.

Long battery life

A laptop powered with 10th gen Intel processor that will take your gaming performance to another level. You will never have to wait long as the 8GB GDDR6 RAM gives super fast gaming and quicker loading thus improving your counter actions highly which is going to contribute a great deal in winning any game. The striking feature of this laptop is the G-key that keeps the CPU frequency, fan speed and the temperature unaffected that gives you a massive boost in your performance.Dell G3 3500 Gaming Laptop has an amazing battery life of 10 hours along with backlit keyboard and 3D audio to set up the the perfect feel of pro level gaming.