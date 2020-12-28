Monday, December 28, 2020Back to
Premium keyboards for gaming


FP StudioDec 28, 2020 11:39:50 IST

Heavy Duty

Asus TUF K3 Mechanical PC Gaming Keyboard has heavy duty and highly durable mechanical switches, which are customizable to blue, brown and red. This keyboard comes with a lifespan of 50 million keystrokes with regards to responsiveness and reliability during intense gaming sessions. It has anti-ghosting with N-key rollover response, onboard memory, 8 fully programable keys along with on the fly macro keyboard recordings to provide an uninterrupted gaming experience. You get to control the audio using the intuitive media keys and it also has a detachable magnetic wrist rest.

Mechanical keyboard

The Logitech G512 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard comes in two variants – tactile switches and clicky switches. You can personalise the lighting for each individual key and customise the lighting effects. It has a spectum of 16.8M colours through the Logitech G HUB. The GX Brown is a traditional mechanical switch which provides discernable actuation for gamers who usually prefer direct tactile feedback. It has a convenient USB pass through port that makes it extremely easy to plug to the mouse, flash drive or even phone. It has a game mode and a macro custom programming.

Easy on fingers

The Redragon K551 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard has 104 keys which are dustproof mechanical switches which are Cherry MX red equivalent linear switches. It has an ergonomic steel design which is extremely durable and has a metal abs construction along with plate mounted mechanical keys as well as switches that stand up even during marathon gaming sessions. All the 87 keys are anti-ghosting and conflict free with non-slip and splash proof design. It is also compatible with Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows Vista as well as Windows XP and limited Mac OS keyboards.

Anti ghosting features

Corsair K55 RGB Gaming Keyboard is available in four variants – keyboard + harpoon M65 mouse, keyboard + harpoon mouse and keyboard + harpoon wireless mouse. There are three –zone dynamic RGB backlighting with 10+ preconfigured vivid RGB lighting modes that let you choose immersive lighting effects. It has 6 programmable macro keys which enable powerful actions, key remaps as well as combos. It has dedicated volume and multimedia controls for direct audio control without interrupting your game. It also has multi-key anti ghosting to ensure some of the most accurate simultaneous key presses.

