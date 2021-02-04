FP Studio

Unreal sound

Here is a gaming headphone that has features to definitely blow your mind away. This headphone uses an immersive sound technology that produces extremely clear and premium quality sound so you can experience another dimension in gaming. It also has a discord certified microphone along with a noise cancelling feature. Alienware Stereo Gaming Headsets also feature 50mm drivers that deliver a high-resolution audio experience. It also has a very comfortable fit with foam pads that give you a wider sound stage. It comes with a Y-splitter to separate microphone and headphone inputs.

Unmatched comfort

This headphone not only offers amazing features but also has extremely good looking exterior. It has a black glossy body which looks stunning and has a light-weight structure so you can enjoy long gaming sessions. To give you a better fit and comfort, it also has 90 degree rotatable ear pads. You can also easily adjust the volume with the volume control provided below the right ear cup. HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset also features a high quality steel slider which makes it stable and durable for a longer time. The signature memory foam gives us unmatched comfort while playing.

Extremely light

Here is a super stylish headphone that will definitely make some heads turn. This gaming head phone has a stunning matte black body and weighs only 250 grams, making it very comfortable to wear and also carry around. It features 7.1 surround sounds with fit cushioned ear pads, allowing you to immerse yourself into the world of gaming. Razer Kraken X Gaming Headset has a bendable noise cancelling microphone and it also offers in-headset audio controls for ease while playing. The adjustable headband slider offers greater flexibility and durability towards bending and twisting.

Detachable microphone

This headphone will give you all that you require for a pleasant and entertaining gaming experience. It has custom tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers that help you to hear everything in a game of battlefield. Along with superb sound quality, this headphone is also light weight and durable which are the key factors every headphone should have. Corsair HS50 PRO Stereo Gaming Headset has an adjustable memory foam ear cups for comfort. The noise –cancelling microphone in this headset is discord certified and can be detached from the body, making it great for fast and clear communication.