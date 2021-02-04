Thursday, February 04, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Premium headsets that will enhance your gaming experience


FP StudioFeb 04, 2021 09:21:34 IST

Unreal sound

Here is a gaming headphone that has features to definitely blow your mind away. This headphone uses an immersive sound technology that produces extremely clear and premium quality sound so you can experience another dimension in gaming. It also has a discord certified microphone along with a noise cancelling feature. Alienware Stereo Gaming Headsets also feature 50mm drivers that deliver a high-resolution audio experience. It also has a very comfortable fit with foam pads that give you a wider sound stage. It comes with a Y-splitter to separate microphone and headphone inputs.

Unmatched comfort

This headphone not only offers amazing features but also has extremely good looking exterior. It has a black glossy body which looks stunning and has a light-weight structure so you can enjoy long gaming sessions. To give you a better fit and comfort, it also has 90 degree rotatable ear pads. You can also easily adjust the volume with the volume control provided below the right ear cup. HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset also features a high quality steel slider which makes it stable and durable for a longer time. The signature memory foam gives us unmatched comfort while playing.

Extremely light

Here is a super stylish headphone that will definitely make some heads turn. This gaming head phone has a stunning matte black body and weighs only 250 grams, making it very comfortable to wear and also carry around. It features 7.1 surround sounds with fit cushioned ear pads, allowing you to immerse yourself into the world of gaming. Razer Kraken X Gaming Headset has a bendable noise cancelling microphone and it also offers in-headset audio controls for ease while playing. The adjustable headband slider offers greater flexibility and durability towards bending and twisting.

Detachable microphone

This headphone will give you all that you require for a pleasant and entertaining gaming experience. It has custom tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers that help you to hear everything in a game of battlefield. Along with superb sound quality, this headphone is also light weight and durable which are the key factors every headphone should have. Corsair HS50 PRO Stereo Gaming Headset has an adjustable memory foam ear cups for comfort. The noise –cancelling microphone in this headset is discord certified and can be detached from the body, making it great for fast and clear communication.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Highly efficient GPS trackers

Jan 20, 2021
Highly efficient GPS trackers
Premium desktop monitors for all purposes

Premium desktop monitors for all purposes

Jan 20, 2021
Make your work easy with these drones

Make your work easy with these drones

Jan 20, 2021
Best phones under 15000

Best phones under 15000

Jan 20, 2021
Best laptops under 50 K

Best laptops under 50 K

Jan 20, 2021
Anti Glare monitors that are easy on your eyes

Anti Glare monitors that are easy on your eyes

Jan 20, 2021

science

Cleaner air during COVID-19 pandemic caused brief temperature spike: Study

Air Pollution

Cleaner air during COVID-19 pandemic caused brief temperature spike: Study

Feb 04, 2021
SpaceX, NASA to launch space station Crew-2 mission with four astronauts on 20 April

SpaceX Crew-2

SpaceX, NASA to launch space station Crew-2 mission with four astronauts on 20 April

Feb 03, 2021
Court finds France liable for inaction on climate change, NGOs hail it as a 'historic victory'

Climate Inaction

Court finds France liable for inaction on climate change, NGOs hail it as a 'historic victory'

Feb 03, 2021
Pregnant women can pass on COVID-19 antibodies to newborns via placenta, mounting evidence suggests

COVID-19 and pregnancy

Pregnant women can pass on COVID-19 antibodies to newborns via placenta, mounting evidence suggests

Feb 03, 2021