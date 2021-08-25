FP Studio

Intuitive control

Personalize your environment with 11 levels of noise cancellation with Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 700. Get up to 20 hours of wireless battery life and time-based power information with the streamlined, lightweight stainless-steel headband and angled ear cups make for a perfect fit. Stay connected to the world without reaching for your phone, intuitive touch controls on the ear cups keep everything simple. The adaptive 4-microphone system picks up and isolates your voice while cancelling the noise around you. It adapts to your surroundings so you’ll hear and be heard better than ever. These headphones are optimized for Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant. Access your voice assistant with the push of a button – even your phone’s default voice assistant, like Siri.

Cancels noise

Hear every word, note, and tune with incredible clarity, no matter your environment. Sony WH-1000XM4 Industry Leading Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones feature 5 additional built-in microphones that assist in isolating sound while talking on the phone, resulting in improved phone call quality and the reduction of even more high and mid frequency sounds. The amazing speak-to-chat technology automatically pauses music when you speak, letting sound in so you can conduct your conversation. It is Amazon Alexa enabled for hands free access with upto 30-hour battery life with quick charging.

Extra comfort

Have a premium listening experience with Shure Aonic 50 wireless headphones. These premium headphones come with the noise cancellation technology which eliminates distractions while you feel the beat. These headphones are very comfortable and durable for long hours of hearing and it has a 20 hours of battery life. The fingertip control makes it easy to use as you hear the world around with the environment mode.

Extra strong

This bluetooth wireless headphone features a strong, lightweight design crafted with premium materials. The cushioned adjustable headband lets you dial in the perfect fit, while soft memory foam ear cushions adapt to your ears. Feel the Difference with these headphones that are made with an aluminum gunmetal frame and high-quality ear cups for added comfort. This design yields superior sound isolation with maximum comfort and minimal ear fatigue.