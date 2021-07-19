Monday, July 19, 2021Back to
Premium gaming headphones to enhance your gaming experience


FP StudioJul 19, 2021 00:09:49 IST

For marathon sessions
HyperX CloudX, Official Xbox Licensed Gaming Headset is compatible with Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The Memory Foam ear cushion’s comfort will keep you strong during those marathon gaming sessions and the Aluminium frame makes the headphone sturdy and durable. Immersive in-game audio with enhanced bass reproduction and crystal clear lows, mids, and highs help fully immerse you in your gaming. Intuitive in-line audio controls allow you to adjust volume and mute mic going in console settings. The headphones have a detachable noise-cancellation microphone and the tough braided cable is engineered to withstand the perils of daily gaming and is flexible to allow you to move freely.

Noise cancelers
Adcom vision gaming headphones' elegant steel style, Noise-canceling leather padded cushion headband and ear-pads, exact positioning guarantees hours of gaming comfort. Adcom Vision 7.1 USB Noise Cancelling Super Gaming Headphone comes with Omnidirectional noise reduction technology that reduces distracting background noise, to collect your voice clearly. Red LED lights are designed on the ear cups and on the tip of the microphone to combine the gaming world and reality world in one. Adcom vision gaming headphones work with any USB input device such as PC, laptop, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, tablet, mobile phone, etc. Specially made for pro gamers, music enthusiasts, and beginners.

Multi-compatible headphones
Corsair HS60 PRO - 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound Gaming Headset has adjustable ear cups which are fitted with plush memory foam providing extensive comfort for long hours of gaming. The fully detachable noise-cancellation microphone reduces ambient noise for amazing voice clarity. High-quality 7.1 surround sound immerses you in the game and allows you to hear everything happening around the battlefield. It is compatible with PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices via a gold-plated 3.5mm connector

Sleek design
SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wired Gaming Headset comes with a detachable clearcast noise-canceling microphone that is Discord certified. The steel-reinforced headband provides a perfect fit and is highly durable, this is perfect for on-the-go with a sleek, low-profile design, detachable microphone, and fold-flat ear cups. Made for all gaming platforms, including PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Switch via the universal 3.5mm wired connection.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


