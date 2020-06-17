FP Studio

Allows creative freedom and connectivity

A top of the line product from one of the most respected brands, the camera comes with an APS-C CMOS Sensor with 24.2 megapixel and has 11 autofocus points. In terms of quality, all photos and videos are in high definition resolution. The photographer can opt for fully manual control and select frames, giving him or her more scope to experiment with their creativity. Another important feature of this particular camera is the inbuilt connectivity features like Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth. One of the major reasons why you should choose to buy this camera is the kind of liberty it gives for playing around with frames to create that right photograph.

Don’t need to be a photographer to use this one

The device captures sharp and accurate images at an impressive speed. Canon is a household name and one of the pioneers of photography. This camera has a 24.1-megapixel APS-C-size CMOS sensor and an optical viewfinder to give you best results. In terms of design, it offers a large grip so that your images are never blurry or shaky. For clicking seamless pictures, this is the right camera.

A camera with a new age touch screen

This perhaps is one of the most advanced DSLR cameras that are available in the market. The device can function even in extreme weather conditions ranging from 0 to 40 degree centigrade temperature. It has a 180 degree tilt able touch LCD screen making it easier for you to use. Along with these features, it ensures that your photo quality is nothing but perfect. High resolution, sensitivity and colour reproduction capability of this DSLR exceeds expectations. This is a camera that can travel with you to the chilliest of hills and to the hottest of deserts.

Buy it for the looks!

Do you miss owning a good old retro style camera? If your answer is yes, then this is the one you should be buying. The camera’s body gives a very retro camera like vibe with all the advanced DSLR features. The device comes with a 3 way tilt LCD monitor, detachable grip, mode dial, function dial, making it one of the most sophisticated cameras out there. Another bonus with this camera is its lightweight. What may come as a pleasant surprise for photography lovers is the range of 26 lenses that are compatible with this DSLR. The device all in all packs in a bit of nostalgia with new age technology.