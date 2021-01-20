FP Studio

Loaded with features

A monitor that has been ergonomically designed with an unique brightness intelligence feature that adjusts the brightness according to the ambient light. It filters out the blue light that can hamper the eye health and has flicker free technology. It has an excellent graphic with saturated colour and fine details having high contrast ratios. It’s stand is quite study and can be adjusted as per convenience. If you are looking for a monitor to carry out any graphic skilled work, the BenQ GW2780T 27" 1080p IPS Eye-Care Monitor is the one for you.

Excellent for official work

If you are searching for a monitor that can be used for your official purposes, this product is the one for you. It has a strong robust stand with swivel and eight adjustments provided along with major eye care technologies incorporated such as blue light shield and vision care that will reduce the exposure of blue light that holds the potential to harm your eyes. It is provided with an in-built FHD adjustable webcam that has face recognition to give you accessibility. Acer B277D 27 Inch Full HD 1920 X 1080 LED Monitor is completely equipped with all the features that you will need for official work purposes.

4K display monitor

A monitor that provides exceptionally sharp images with high-graphic, high power application and games. It has a very ergonomic design thus saves you on space and installation time. If you are looking for a monitor for business purposes or gaming, AOC U2879VF 28" 4K LED Monitor is the best pick for you as the high definition technology increases the efficiency and will get the work done much quicker. If you are a graphic designer you can cut down on zooming and a software engineer will have to spend less time swinging between screens proving to be of great help.

Narrow bezels design

A monitor which allows you to view all your work and entertainment on an amazing display. It provides comfortable visuals from various angles while the easy access buttons provide simple functionality. The monitor has a LCD display with LED backlights. The narrow bezel look gives it a very modern appearance and the anti-glare and low blue light mode takes care of eye health. If you are looking for a complete package monitor, PHILIPS 27-inch LED Backlight LCD Monitor is the one for you.