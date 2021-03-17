Thursday, March 18, 2021Back to
Leather case Cover with S Pen Holder
If you’re looking to make your tablet cover look classy and stand out then this Excelsior Premium PU Leather Case Cover is for you. This cover is available for different models with the built-in S pen holder so you don't have to worry about losing your S pen. These cases are entirely handmade with PU leather giving them a smooth, consistent texture, which is easy to clean and maintain. This cover’s convenient stand position for watching movies or typing offers a cozy angle to view and let your hands-free.

Leather Flip Cover with Silicone Back Case
Typically thin and hard cases can prevent scratches but cannot protect your device from the impact of being dropped. Only soft materials are able to absorb the impact energy. Grab N Go Premium Executive Leather Flip Cover with Silicone Back Case is custom designed for your precious Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e 10.5-Inch Tablet. It is made of premium PU leather and microfiber interior for a comfortable sense of touch and durable purpose while providing ultimate protection with its slim design that adds minimum bulk and weight to your device while the case wraps around the edge for protection purposes.

Lightweight Stand Case
These tablet covers wrap around the phone nicely and hence offer protection to your tablet without restricting access to any part of the tablet. ABOUTTHEFIT ATF Slim Shell Lightweight Stand Case is compatible with Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 Inch Model SM-T510/SM-T515. Its smart slim design adds maximum protection with minimal bulk and the removable keyboard is used as part of the stand for the tablet. Magnetically detachable slim 7mm and lightweight Bluetooth keyboard with 10M range. The smart slim design adds maximum protection with minimal bulk making it more secure.

Flip case Cover
ProElite products are designed keeping in mind the on-ongoing trends and usability. You can now choose the style which matches your requirement and personality with these covers. This new explosion-proof fuse voltage process is durable, does not blast, and does not open the glue. The ProElite Deer Flip case Cover has its back of the honeycomb silicone is more effective in dissipating excess heat. It also adds minimal weight to your device as it is light in weight and compact. It allows full access to all features & without removing the case. Perfect fit, precise cut-outs provide easy access to all of the features & functions of your tablet. It is made of premium PU leather soft-touch exterior making it scratch-free giving it a very stylish and fully protects your device against shock, abrasion, scratch-free, fingerprint, slips, dirt & corner damages making it very durable.

