Premium audio interfaces for an unmatched sound experience


FP StudioFeb 03, 2021 11:40:50 IST

Compact design

If you are looking for something you wish to carry around with ease and comfort then this audio interface is the right choice for you. It has a simple black exterior with a compact design which makes it travel friendly. This audio interface features 2-in/4-out USB C interface that is packed with other awesome functions. It also features Class-A D-PRE Microphone preamplifiers with +48V phantom power. Steinberg UR24C Audio Interface has USB 3.0 Connectivity and includes Cubase Al and Cubasis LE software so you can easily record to Mac, PC, Android or IOS devices.

Versatile sound quality

Here is another audio interface that gives you an unreal sound experience. This audio interface is easy to use and has a stunning black body. It is made of good quality material that makes it very sturdy and durable. Solid State Logic SSL 2 Audio Interface has great pre amp sound and is very versatile to use. You can record your guitar acoustics as well as electric guitar and base, both of them will sound as amazing. This audio interface overall offers you great features at a very pocket friendly price.

Great for beginners

Here is an audio interface perfect for a singer/ song writer. This audio interface is all you need to capture studio-quality sound every day. It offers best performing microphone pre-amps with switchable Air mode to give you recordings a brighter and open sound. Even if you have never used an audio interface before and are just beginning to record your songs, this audio interface is a great option for you. Focusrite Solid Audio Interface has two hum-free balanced outputs and high performance converters. It also has a very stunning red colored body that looks extremely attractive.

Stunning look

Here is an audio interface that has a very compact design and offers extremely advanced sound features. Shure Digital Audio Interface is equipped with professional features that are required for supreme quality sound production. It comes with 5 inbuilt DSP preset modes which are Acoustic, Speech, Singing, Flat and Loud. You can connect it to any standard XLR microphone and you can also directly connect any iOS device to this interface. It also has a built in headphone output for real-time monitoring.

