Powerful speakers to get the party started


FP StudioFeb 04, 2021 09:36:05 IST

Compact design

Here is a speaker that is simple to use and can do the job efficiently. This speaker has a simple rectangular design and a plain black body that looks great with most interior designs. It can handle 100W continuous power with undistorted response. The speakers are enclosed within carpet covered, rugged closed box which can produce superb quality sound. Ahuja SRX-120XDM Speakers is a compact system comprising of a Full Range Dual Cone Speaker and a Piezo Horn Tweeter.

Powerful output

Here is a powerful speaker that produces great quality music. This speaker has a glossy black finish which will enhance the look of your house. You can add life to any party with its superb 80W power output. It can be controlled very conveniently using a remote. Sony SA-D40 Multimedia Speaker provides very easy and convenience in connectivity through Bluetooth. It can also be connected via USB port provided in the speaker. This speaker also has a large sub-woofer that lets you enjoy a wider sound experience and powerful bass. You can use this speaker through TVs, PCs and music players.

Karaoke machine

Are you looking for a modern-day speaker that you can rock at the next karaoke party? Then here is the right option for you. Zoook Rocker Show Stopper Speaker has a total 100W system power. It runs on a lithium ion battery that can run up to 5 hours on an average. It has a very attractive exterior with multi-color LED that looks great in a party. You can easily connect devices through Bluetooth. This speaker can also be used like a karaoke machine and has an additional guitar input.

Superb sound quality

Here is a loud speaker that will surely make your heart and house thump. It has a powerful thumping bass with a maximum 100W output. This speaker has three different equalizer modes music, movies and gaming. Infinity (JBL) Hard Rock 210 Speaker has easy Bluetooth connectivity and you can also use the USB port to play your favorite songs. Along with superior music quality, this speaker features a powerful sub-woofer that produces un-paralled bass, making you feel every beat of the song. Along with great features, it also comes at a very pocket friendly rate.

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

