FP Studio

Compact and sturdy car charger

Featuring two USB ports, this car charger gives you 24W of power on the go. With each USB port capable of delivering 5V 2.5A current, you can use this amazing device to charge any mobile gadget effortlessly. Keeping your electronics safe while charging, this device has impressive features include protection from current overload, short-circuit, and overvoltage. Made from high-quality plastic and metal, you won't have to doubt its durability. With an ultraportable and lightweight design, you can slip it easily into any bag.

If you're looking for an excellent car charger that offers protection from electrical damage while it charges, pick this one.

Powerful performance with a snug fit

Featuring four times faster charging than other conventional chargers, you're sure to love this charger. Fitting well into your car's cigarette lighter slot, this device lets you charge all your USB devices while you drive. Engineered to give you peace of mind, the sensors inbuilt into the circuitry keep it from overheating and overcharging. This charger also features a convenient LED light that discretely indicates a successful connection. Using advanced circuitry, this charger adapts to your device and delivers the maximum recharge rate.

For a capable device that offers accelerated charging on the go, make this one your choice.

Best USB C charger

Ideal for frequent travellers, this charger features USB Type A and Type C slots, giving you the freedom to charge all your electronics, including Bluetooth headphones, smartwatches, and dash cams on the go. While taking up minimal space in your car, this featherlight charger pumps out 18W of power, and its quick charge 3.0 support speeds up charging time. Compatible with a full range of USB-powered connection types, you won't have any trouble charging your Apple and Android devices in your car.

If flexibility and fast charging are what you seek in a car charger, this is the one for you.

Best basic dual charger

Crafted from scratch-resistant plastic and durable stainless steel contacts, you'll love the quality of this charger. Featuring two USB ports, you can make the best use of your car's cigarette lighter socket. Along with a modern design, the smooth curves and a subtle black finish help this charger blend in with your car's interiors. With one 2.1A port and a 1A port, you get a combined output of 3.1A while simultaneously charging two devices. Tiny, well-built, and powerful, this charger is worth every rupee spent on it and is ideal for those on a budget.

For an affordable yet efficient dual USB charger, this one is our pick.