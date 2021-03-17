FP Studio

Micro USB turbo power

Designed with turbo power technology, Mysail micro USB turbo power is compatible with any android mobile device. It charges your mobile devices simultaneously at maximum charging speed. This superfast charger gives hours of power to your device in just minutes of charging. Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Technology provides 4 times faster-charging speed to compatible devices. 2.4 A USB port charges up to 2.5 times faster than a normal car charger. Built-in protection system against over-current, over-charging, and over-heating ensures superior performance with safety and reliability. It ensures safe charging without any risk of overheating or damaging your devices.

Quick Charger

Now you can charge any USB-powered devices at top speed continuously. ShopMagics Fast Quick Charger ensures all-around safety with its in- Built safety checks like the voltage, temperature, and current control protects your connected device from damage due to inconsistencies in the power output. It is made for Indian sockets, the wall charger lets you plugin without the need for an adapter, and over-current, short-circuit and over-temperature protect your device. It can auto-detect the connected device and charges it at the fastest speed of the device. Its exclusive quick charge technology automatically detects and delivers the optimal charging current for any connected device ensuring the quick and most efficient charge and for added safety, it has a fire-resistant and hardened plastic outer shell.

18W 3A Charger

Ambrane AQC 56 charger that auto-detects your device and charges it at its fastest supported speed, 3X faster charging than conventional chargers. It comes in a compact design with a premium hard ABS Plastic body for extra durability and sturdiness and has BIS certified to provide safe and reliable charging. It is compatible with all types of cables from micro USB, lightning to type-C and reliably charges any of your devices of any brand.

Fast Charger USB C

With power delivery technology to save your time and charge your devices quickly while featuring a compact design, this 20-watt charger power adapter gives fast, efficient charging. A future-proof Luxos fast charger with Power Delivery charges your USB C phone or tablet at up to 20W. It has a built-in smart chip multi-protect safety system that combines high-voltage protection, current regulation, temperature control, to keep you safe.