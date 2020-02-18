FP Studio

JBL GO Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Mic

JBL’s pedigree is unquestionable, and so is their signature sound. The JBL GO portable speakers are not only eye-catching with a variety of pop colours that they are available in, but the sound quality also has not been compromised on at all. On a single charge and optimum audio settings, this speaker can set the mood for 5 hours straight! While it also comes with audio cable input, the wireless Bluetooth streaming is pretty spot on. You can also take calls on the speaker where the noise-canceling speakerphone comes into use. It is also voice command compatible, with Google Assistant as well as Siri.

WeCool Cannon Bluetooth Speaker with Mic

The WeCool Cannon Bluetooth Speakers come with extra bass as they include 3W high-performance drivers, which also ensure HD sound. The durable metallic material it is made of can endure rough use as well. It also has an extra mesh protective layer to shield the speaker from dust and dirt. You can get around 4 hours of playtime on a full charge with this speaker, and the best part is it is IPX4 rated which means it is built to be sturdy and hold up against the water. Along with a built-in mic for calls, this speaker is definitely a steal and a must for all your trips, trekking plans as well as road trips.

FD W5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

This speaker will truly impress you with its bass and powerful sound. It is really light in weight which makes it the perfect companion for music on the go. Enjoy wireless Bluetooth audio streaming with this speaker with great clarity in sound, even at high volumes. The speaker comes with a special bottom radiator design, that is crafted specially to sustain the springy bass that accompanies it. It contains a 1.5-inch full range neodymium driver and is accompanied by a 3.5 mm aux cable as well. A minimal and premium look of this speaker along with great bass, make it a perfect gift for a loved one who loves music on the go!

XECH Nuke 6W IPX7 Waterproof Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Microphone

One look at this speaker and you’ll know it means business. It provides great protection against water, shock or dust, and the premium rubberized exterior makes for a powerful aesthetic statement. The design is so robust that not only can it protect the speaker against big splashes of water, but it can withstand heavy rains as well. It comes with inbuilt FM Radio as well as provides HD sound on the go, through SD Card, AUX, as well as pen-drive connectivity. So you can enjoy 5-6 hours of music on this rugged speaker along with taking calls on its built-in microphone.

