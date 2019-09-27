FP Studio

Portronics POR 624 Portable LED Projector (Black)

The Portronics POR 624 is a power-packed device. It is ultra-portable yet highly powerful LED projector which makes it a perfect device to binge-watch movies, give a presentation or training from anywhere, anytime. It is better in brightness and flexibility of use. It is well suited for 10-20 people in a reasonably dark room which gives you the feeling of a home theatre. Not only this, but you can also enjoy movies through the SD card, USB drive or your computer anytime. It also has an inbuilt speaker so that you can listen to the audio content in the video, even when using a pen drive.

UNIC uc40 RD-805 Full Color 100" LED Projector

UNIC uc40 RD-805 is a great projector in a budget. It can not only add to your visual experience but also audio experience. It comes with a remote controller for Tablet, Laptop etc. It also offers an HD port so you can stream 1080p movies, shows and enjoy the maximum. Lastly, the Projector also has an LCD true colour display so you can immerse in a true visual experience.

ABOUTTHEFIT Projector

This little compact device could be your next travel partner. The ABOUTTHEFIT Projector is all you need on the go. It is lightweight and compatible so you can toss it into your bag or even pocket and you are good to go. Since you cannot take a TV everywhere, this is the best choice to make. This mini compact projector can be charged using a power bank, which makes it great for travel, camping etc. This mini device can display pictures, movies, TV shows, videos, games on a large screen (1.5 m) and just needs 3.8m throw distance. So entertainment can be hand in hand with your journeys.

Dinshi Infinix+ (WiFi) Full HD Projector

With a native resolution of 800x400 mp and supportable with 1080mp, the Dinshi Infinix+ (WiFi) Full HD Projector is a versatile device which is best suited for the home. It can play music, display pictures and videos connected to any HDMI-compatible device (PCs, laptops, tablets, Blu-ray DVD player), media players etc. It also offers an in-built YouTube feature, so you have one more platform to stream data from. Its in-built miracast & AirPlay (for Apple Devices) feature makes it easier for you to stream all your favourite content in one place.

The video quality in a low lit room is going to make you feel like you’re watching in a theatre.