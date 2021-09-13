FP Studio

For quieter working

Designed to fit comfortably in your hand, this mouse is suitable for right and left-handed users. It features advanced technology and materials that reduce the click sounds so you can use it silently without disturbing anyone around you. You can have peace of mind when it comes to its battery life as this mouse delivers an impressive 18 months of use on a single battery. Additionally, as it is a plug-and-play device, you'll find setting it up is entirely hassle-free.

If you're looking for a silent mouse that's comfortable to use, we highly recommend buying this one.

Effortless style and accuracy

Designed to complement your sharp sense of style, this wireless mouse is a perfect accessory for your high-end computer. You'll find it pairs quickly with the included receiver and is compatible with Windows, Chrome and Mac operating systems. A feature we love is that its 1200 DPI sensor ensures that you'll always get accurate tracking. What's more, it uses superior blue LED technology, so you have the option to operate it on a variety of surfaces.

Buy this mouse for its attractive looks and precise movements.

An ideal way to enhance your presentations

Brought to you by a respected computer products brand, you won't have to doubt this mouse's quality. It features a fine finish and clean curves, which add to its sleek looks. Thanks to its small profile, it doesn't take up much space, and you can effortlessly slip it into your laptop bag or briefcase when travelling. With an operating range of up to 10 meters, this device gives you the freedom to move about during presentations.

For a quality, travel-friendly mouse, we recommend buying this one.

For seamless connectivity

Designed for easy use, you don't require any additional software to operate this fantastic mouse. Simply plug the nano USB receiver into your computer's USB slot, and you can control your computer wirelessly from up to 33 feet away. Additionally, you can use it for extended periods without experiencing any hand fatigue, thanks to its ergonomic design. Apart from its pocket-friendly price tag, we love that it is effortlessly compatible with all kinds of computers and operating systems.

If you're on the lookout for an affordable mouse, your search ends here.