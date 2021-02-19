FP Studio

Basic case

When it comes to earphone cases, you can’t get any more basic and simple than the Maisha Earphone Case Square Mini Hand Pouch Case. One color and no design keep it very minimal. It has 360-degree zip and it’s actually big enough that you can keep your earphone on one side and charger cable on another side. The earphone rest side comes with a mesh cover so you can easily distinguish even without looking. You can also keep a few coins, pendrive, memory card, etc.

Stylish design

Here comes a case that is both functional and stylistic. The VINSHINE Earphone Pouch Multi-Purpose Pocket Storage Caseis very small which is quite handy as it can fit in your pocket or mini purse. It is made up of leather and one outer side of it is covered with a cute design imprinted on a hard shell. Despite being small you can still keep additional stuff like coins, memory card along with your earphone. The whole mechanism is zipper locked.

Bat gadget

Now this one is all for all batman lovers out there. The SMM Earphone Carrying Case is made of soft rubberized silicon with the batman logo imprinted on the outer casing. It is very small and weighs only 27 gm. Best of all it has mesh lining on the side where you can keep your earphones and coin or memory card on the other end. Being made from silicon guarantees is durability and longevity. It is also waterproof and shockproof.

Rugged case

The TIZUM Travel Organizer Case is the granddaddy of all earphone cases. Not only it stores your earphones but also doubles as an organizer case for your daily travel or road trips. Being big in size it can store not just wired earphones but also wireless bluetooth earphones alongwith pendrives, cables & coins. It is made with three layers of AntiShock EVA hard shell which protects it from drops & scratches while the inside is lined with soft velveteen that keeps your gadget in perfect shape during bumps. It also comes with a carbine hook so you can just hook it up anywhere you want.