Friday, February 19, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Pocket cases to keep your earphones safe


FP StudioFeb 19, 2021 20:46:26 IST

Basic case

When it comes to earphone cases, you can’t get any more basic and simple than the Maisha Earphone Case Square Mini Hand Pouch Case. One color and no design keep it very minimal. It has 360-degree zip and it’s actually big enough that you can keep your earphone on one side and charger cable on another side. The earphone rest side comes with a mesh cover so you can easily distinguish even without looking. You can also keep a few coins, pendrive, memory card, etc.

Stylish design

Here comes a case that is both functional and stylistic. The VINSHINE Earphone Pouch Multi-Purpose Pocket Storage Caseis very small which is quite handy as it can fit in your pocket or mini purse. It is made up of leather and one outer side of it is covered with a cute design imprinted on a hard shell. Despite being small you can still keep additional stuff like coins, memory card along with your earphone. The whole mechanism is zipper locked.

Bat gadget

Now this one is all for all batman lovers out there. The SMM Earphone Carrying Case is made of soft rubberized silicon with the batman logo imprinted on the outer casing. It is very small and weighs only 27 gm. Best of all it has mesh lining on the side where you can keep your earphones and coin or memory card on the other end. Being made from silicon guarantees is durability and longevity. It is also waterproof and shockproof.

Rugged case

The TIZUM Travel Organizer Case is the granddaddy of all earphone cases. Not only it stores your earphones but also doubles as an organizer case for your daily travel or road trips. Being big in size it can store not just wired earphones but also wireless bluetooth earphones alongwith pendrives, cables & coins. It is made with three layers of AntiShock EVA hard shell which protects it from drops & scratches while the inside is lined with soft velveteen that keeps your gadget in perfect shape during bumps. It also comes with a carbine hook so you can just hook it up anywhere you want.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Best gasoline powered chainsaws

Feb 06, 2021
Best gasoline powered chainsaws
Cute analog watches for children

Cute analog watches for children

Feb 12, 2021
AAA rechargeable batteries that last really long

AAA rechargeable batteries that last really long

Feb 12, 2021
Mini hair styling tools you need to buy right now

Mini hair styling tools you need to buy right now

Feb 12, 2021
Ultimate professional studio speakers to fire up your vocals

Ultimate professional studio speakers to fire up your vocals

Feb 10, 2021
Start your mornings in a clean and hygienic way with these electric toothbrushes

Start your mornings in a clean and hygienic way with these electric toothbrushes

Feb 10, 2021

science

UN report: Huge changes in society, economics, power generation needed for Earth to remain habitable

Environment

UN report: Huge changes in society, economics, power generation needed for Earth to remain habitable

Feb 19, 2021
Dinosaur migration was partly delayed by climate, herbivores took longer to traverse North: Study

Paleontology

Dinosaur migration was partly delayed by climate, herbivores took longer to traverse North: Study

Feb 17, 2021
First Australian evidence of big shift in Earth’s magnetic poles found, might help predict the next

Shifting Poles

First Australian evidence of big shift in Earth’s magnetic poles found, might help predict the next

Feb 17, 2021
DST astronomers trace huge optical flare from supermassive black hole discovered in the 1960s

Blazars

DST astronomers trace huge optical flare from supermassive black hole discovered in the 1960s

Feb 17, 2021