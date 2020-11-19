Thursday, November 19, 2020Back to
Play your music anywhere with these Bluetooth receivers


FP StudioNov 19, 2020 10:13:45 IST

For compact, wireless streaming

Fitting easily into your pocket, the fold-away design of the plug makes this receiver extremely portable. As it uses Bluetooth 5.0, you can quickly pair and stay connected to two devices wirelessly at the same time. This tiny device has an impressive battery life that offers you up to 12 hours of uninterrupted streaming on a single charge. With separate buttons for pairing, playback and volume control, you'll find this receiver extremely easy to use. A noteworthy feature is that even if the battery runs out, you can still use this fantastic device while it's charging.
For a capable Bluetooth receiver that conveniently small, choose this one.

Hassle-free Bluetooth receiver

Supporting a wide range of devices, you won't have any trouble pairing your Bluetooth enabled tablets, phones or laptops with this receiver. Thanks to a premium Qualcomm chip and efficient use of technology, you can play your music through any speaker system without any distortion. For all your connectivity needs, this receiver comes with a 3.5mm metal adapter, 3.5mm audio connector and a micro USB cable. With exceptional audio quality, and an operating range of up to 30 feet, you'll love the freedom this wireless receiver gives you.
For an easy-to-use device that delivers clear digital audio, we recommend buying this receiver.

For a wireless audio experience at home

Featuring a high-speed Bluetooth and 3.5mm AUX port, you can convert your regular speakers into a wireless set. We love the re-pairing feature that automatically connects to known devices and saves you the hassles of setting up a new connection every time. This device features just one conveniently placed button for pairing and disconnecting devices. Small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, its simple square design with subtle black colour helps to blend in with your audio devices.
If you're looking to add Bluetooth connectivity to your home audio system, you can't go wrong buying this receiver.

Best receiver for cars

Featuring echo and noise cancellation, super-quick connectivity and a high-quality mic, when it comes to car Bluetooth kits, it doesn't get better than this. The auto-on feature switches on the receiver when the car is on, and its plug and play design makes setting up a breeze. While you can control playback and answer calls using the shortcut buttons, it's this device's voice command support that lets you go truly handsfree. This detachable device also comes with a handy magnetic mount hat helps you secure it to your car's dash.
If you're looking for an easy way to upgrade your car's audio without changing the entire system, this receiver is a great choice.

