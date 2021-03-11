Thursday, March 11, 2021Back to
Auto Call Recording
Micromax X516 is a keypad mobile phone with a 1750mAh battery and of the dimension 14.4 x 14.3 x 3.6 cm; 210 Grams. The special feature about this phone is that it has a camera and supports GSM sim. It has a strong body which is Red and Black in colour. The torch blink on call prevents you from missing calls when you keep your phone on silent.

Single Sim Phone
Nokia 105 is a single sim phone that offers 14.4 hrs of call timing and standby up to 26 days on a single charge. It supports FM and has a 3.5mm audio jack. Being a Nokia phone it is durable and tough. It has a 1.8 inch display and can store 2000 contacts.. This phone comes in 3 different colour options to suit one’s need and personality.

Flip Phone
Lava Flip is a dream phone for one in this budget. The flip feature makes it classy and expandable memory makes it useful. It has a notification LED and battery life of 3 days on single charge. It also has a camera and supports dual sim. The dimension 10.3 x 5.1 x 1.9 cm; 96 Grams makes it easy to keep in pocket and carry.

Samsung Phone
Samsung Guru Music 2 (SM-B310E, White) comes with a 2-inch display with 128 x 160 pixels resolution. It supports Dual-sim and has an expandable memory of 16GB. With Music in its name this phone’s FM Radio keeps you entertained with the latest news, newest songs and much more while you are on the move. Equipped with an enduring 800 mAh battery, this device enables you to store up to 3000 songs and offers micro USB connectivity for easy and fast data transfer.

