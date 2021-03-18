FP Studio

Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

A perfect companion for outdoor activities that has a waterproof and dustproof design, loud and clear sound quality, 1200mAh built-in battery, portable size, full sealed cover, built-in Mic, SD/TF card slot and flash drive port, all of those features enabling it to be the perfect speaker for outdoor activities like hiking, camping, riding, climbing, picnicking. Pecan Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker has a loud and shocking enhanced bass sound that can easily spread to the surroundings, giving you an unmatched listening experience. This outdoor speaker can play music by 3 methods. It can be connected with Bluetooth-enabled devices by Bluetooth (4.2+ESR). When you are out where the signal is very poor, you can use SD/TF card or flash drive to store music and a built-in mic enables hands-free calls. It is protected against splashing and light rain. The led lights with music at night set the perfect party mood.

Extra Bass Bluetooth Speakers

With this wireless Bluetooth speaker, any time and any place that you need music you've got a simple and effective way to make it happen. Zebronics ZEB-Music Feast 100 comes with Wireless BT, Supports USB, mSD Card, AUX Input, and comes with a built-in FM. Its charging time is 4 hours and has a playback time of 8 hours. Zebronics Zeb-Music Feast 100 comes with dual passive drivers for extra bass along with media and volume control. Its built-in rechargeable battery lets you charge it from anywhere around the world and enjoy nonstop music from everywhere.

Portable Outdoor Speaker

Play your favorite tracks as loud as you want and with style. Speakers feature impressive high-power output and DJ lights that will add life to any occasion. Flashing DJ lights built-in lights dazzle and take the party to the next level. Persang Karaoke Mercury Portable Outdoor Speaker with 1-Cordless Mic, Bluetooth, USB TF Card connectivity, FM Radio features is very useful for many outdoor and indoor use. It can connect any audio video device with wire or wireless. You can also connect musical instruments like Guitar synthesizers or other digital instruments. It has approx. 4 hours of battery backup. This Karaoke Speaker will get the party started making you feel like you're an actual DJ in the club when your music plays and the lights flash.

Portable Bluetooth Speaker

You don’t always need to keep the music to yourself, and often you’ll want to share it with more people, this is where a nice Bluetooth speaker comes in. F&D W4 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speakers are Portable Bluetooth speakers that are mini cube-shaped with an embossed silicone cover design that shows a cute but yet classic style. Its mini size with lightweight makes it convenient and easy to carry. The 1.5" full-range driver delivers outstanding and high clarity sound. It comes with a bottom passive radiator design for springy bass makes you enjoy the excellent sound in a 360 degree.