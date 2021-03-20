FP Studio

Polaroid Startup

This tiny Polaroid-like camera comes built-in with a motion sensor & also has night vision. It is a wireless camera so it can even be used as a hidden camera on your door front. It is a 12 MP sensor and comes with a 32 GB memory card. It can shoot videos while charging so it can be used 24*7 as a wired camera too. SAFETYNET Mini Security Camera records in both 720p & 1080p. With one charge it can record up to 45 mins of videos in a go.

Star Wars

DUMBEL CareCam 360° looks like something straight out of a Star Wars movie with its absolute white paint job on the outside. It is a wireless indoor security camera that can record in full 1080p resolution and provides full 360 degrees vision with 33ft for night vision. The video recorded is stored in H.265 compression and it also has a built-in motion sensor and alarm. It can be set up through a mobile app.

Bullet Camera

Imou Security Camera is a rugged camera that is IP67 certified. It is a wireless camera and can be controlled from an app. It records in Full HD 1080p and has advanced features like AI Human Motion Detection and built-in 2.4 GHz WiFi and Microphone for extended range and audio. It has up to 30m Night Vision and since it is waterproof it can be used outside the fence too.

WALL-E

EZVIZ C3N Outdoor Smart Wi-Fi Camera looks straight up like a cute character from the movie Wall-E, this is a smart Wi-Fi camera that can record in 1080p FHD in H.265 video compression and has micro-SD support of up to 256 GB. It also comes with advanced features like AI-powered human detection and Color Night Vision. It comes built-in with flash which puts a spotlight on detected humans and triggers an alarm if not identified through the app.