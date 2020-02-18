FP Studio

Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II Wireless Headphone

Any list about wireless in-ear headphones is incomplete without the Bose QC series, and especially the best of the lot for now; the Bose QC 35 II Wireless headphones. Regularly touted as ‘the best wireless headphones’, the Bose QC 35 II offers noise cancellation that is arguably unmatched as of now. Available with Bluetooth as well as NFC pairing, rest assured about the connectivity. One of the unique things about this pair is the TriPort acoustic headset structure, which uses external ports to ventilate the ear-cups. This enables accentuating the acoustic volume within the cups. It comes with Volume optimized EQ for greater sound quality at all volumes, and don’t forget the noise rejecting dual-microphone system for clearer calls.

Infinity (JBL) Glide 500 Wireless On-Ear Deep Bass Headphones with Mic

This pair of headphones comes with dual equalizer modes, one that exudes normal output while one can deliver a deep bass output. Along with wireless Bluetooth streaming, these headphones also come with voice assistant integration. The battery life of these headphones is great, as it can deliver up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge when used on optimum audio settings. It takes near to 2 hours for a full charge, but the speed charge of 10 minutes will provide you with enough juice for over an hour. They are neat, foldable for carrying convenience, and come with the softest cushion cups so you can listen to your favorite tracks for long hours without any discomfort.

Sony WH-XB700 Wireless Extra Bass Headphones

First of all, the brand name is enough to ensure good quality, and the Sony WH-XB700s do not disappoint at all. Specially crafted for a great punch during both highs as well as lows, these headphones also give out bass like you might not get in many of the same category headphones out there. Along with providing over an impressive 30 hours of playtime for your favorite music, these headphones also offer over 90 minutes of playtime with a quick charge of 10 minutes. On connecting your headphone with the Connect App, you also get customization options for the best result possible. It is super light at 195 grams as well so no hassle in carrying them around or even wearing them!

JBL Tune 500BT Powerful Bass Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Mic

Hear the name JBL and you know that you are in for a musical experience. The same can be said about the JBL Tune 500BT Wireless On-Ear headphones tat come with bass that will give you goosebumps! Along with offering over 16 hours of playtime on one charge, these headphones also allow multi-point connection and gives you the convenience to switch between two separate Bluetooth devices with great ease. Connecting with Google Assistant and Siri is also just one long press away! While they look big, they fold easily and are super light and comfortable to wear and carry along on all your trips, or the daily commute to your office!

