FP Studio

We have come a long way from carrying a huge Walkman and bulky headphones with wires that tangled every time you needed to use them. The modern world demands modern technology, and wireless earbuds that are as good as invisible, with great sound quality are the future that we can enjoy now. Here’s a list of some of the best earbuds you can get your hands on:

Noise Shots X5 Charge Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Earphones with Charging Case

If you want truly wireless audio, the Noise Shots X5 charge wireless earphones are worth it. Compatible with any Bluetooth device, these Bluetooth v5.0 wireless earphones are a dream for anyone looking for earbuds that sound good and look good too. The cherry on the cake, these earphones have IPX5 rated Bluetooth earbuds, which means they are sweatproof and splash-proof, which makes them ideal for your workout and jogging sessions. Along with a 10 meters Bluetooth range, the battery life is also impressive in these earphones. With up to 6 hours of battery life on a single charge plus 36 hours on the charging case, rest assured that these won’t run out of juice anytime soon.

Bose Sound Sport Free Truly Wireless Sport Headphones (Black)

The brand name is enough when it comes to top-quality sound. And these earbuds are no different. The Bose Sound Sport Wireless Earphones are arguably the best in the category. Not only are they sweat and water-resistant (an IPX4 rating), but are packed with technology that ensures the sound you get is both powerful and filled with bass. You get an impressive battery life of 5 hours on a single charge, along with 10 hours included in the charging case. It contains Volume Optimised EQ for great performance, irrespective of the volume. Connect it to the Bose Connect App and you also get the ‘Find My Buds’ feature, in case you lose them.

Blaupunkt BTW01 True Wireless HD Sound Bluetooth Earbuds with Touch Controls

This iconic German brand is known for cutting edge audio technology, and these earphones are of the same pedigree. The Blaupunkt BTW01 True Wireless HD Sound Bluetooth Earbuds are so light and small that you’d be surprised at the power they pack. They come with HD Stereo sound, which elevates your listening experience many notches. The silicon microphone technology used in the earphones will truly redefine how you talk using earphones. The Tap Control feature for all commands gives a truly futuristic feel to the experience. Add to it the great battery life; each bud gives over 6 hours of playtime with one single charge, and these become irresistible.

Motorola Verve Buds 500 Wireless Smart Earbuds

Motorola spells swag and style. And these earbuds represent exactly that. These are sleek and smart and look fantastic, they come with a gorgeous black charging case that can contain around 6 hours of charge, once the 3 hours playtime of each earbud is exhausted. These earbuds also feature dual microphones which is a great feature in earbuds. They use the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology, and the connection is super smooth. You have to experience it to believe it. Add to it the Alexa Activation that you can get once you connect your earphones to the VerveLife App, and you are sorted!

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.