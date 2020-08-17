FP Studio

Exceptional Sound Quality

The Live Tech Portable Yoga Speaker doesn’t require a lot of space and comes in an attractive red colour. What catches your eye in particular is the knitted fabric design, which gives it a very classy look. The device has an enhanced base system and this sound system is perfect for your morning workouts and rambunctious house parties. giving it an overall classy look. This is a great deal in a compact package. You can listen to your favourite music by inserting an SD card or pen drive of up to 32 GB.

Great bass and volume

These speakers can be summed up in two words- Compact and Powerful. The TG113 ASGTRADE Explode Super Bass High Volume Bluetooth Speaker has an incredibly powerful sound. This is the perfect speaker for loud house parties or a power-packed workout. The TG113 ASGTRADE is wireless and can connect to PCs, tablets and laptops. The speaker has good connectivity offers loud audio without distortion at high volumes. It is light enough to carry around as well. Perfect for the party animal in you.

Made with water resistant material

Are you a water baby? If so, the INNO MAX Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speakers Model No: TG-113 is perfect for you. These speakers are water resistant and have a good set of features that punch well above their wright. The music is loud and distortion-free. They have a 4D panoramic sound effect, HI-FI sound quality and a robust bass. The device can be easily connected up to a 10m range and gives you USB and SD card options too. It has a long battery life and the sleek body makes it look stylish. These speakers support hands-free calling, intelligent sound reduction and no noise features, making them an absolute buy for anyone.

Versatility meets multi-media

The Zinq Technologies Beast Portable Laptop/Desktop USB Powered Multi-Media Speaker with AUX Input (Black) will leave a lasting impression on you. You don’t have to worry about the device you are playing music from when it comes to these speakers. They can be connected to laptops and PCs when you are watching movies or playing games giving you perfect sound. They come in a set of two and are compact and travel friendly. Sound quality is extremely clear and balanced, giving you an unmatched experience. It is supported by a USB connection for power supply. The black finish on the body makes them appear attractive and suitable for office spaces too. Perfect for the solo person.