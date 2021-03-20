FP Studio

Compact Design

Acoosta Suno Mini has over 500 curated songs across 3 different stations that you can play offline at the touch of a button. This player comes with songs from different artists. This sound is loud, delivering a great treble range and rich bass.FM functionality also allows you to listen to the radio. This device also comes with Bluetooth 5.0 technology with strong connectivity and range so you can easily connect with other devices with utmost convenience. With a single charge, this device can give you 5 hours of uninterrupted listening. It’s a great purchase option and budget-friendly.

Thousands of Songs Preloaded

Acoosta Suno Hits is powered by Sony Music, It has over 1000 curated songs from 7 different stations available offline. It consists of songs from over 250 different artists and provides rich and deep music soothing to the ear. Its FM feature allows you to play songs from different radio stations like old-time very conveniently and from anywhere you want. It has strong Bluetooth connectivity and a wide range allowing you to listen to music with no hassle from various devices. It comes with a 1200 mAh battery and gives you up to 5 hours of uninterrupted listening.

Portable and Lightweight

Carvaan Saregama MalDayalam - Portable Music Player is extremely lightweight and comes with built-in stereo speakers which come with over 5000 good old evergreen songs. It offers songs from different artists and genres to choose from. You can easily switch between songs with the turn of a knob. The tool has dedicated stations to suit your every preference and mood. It's versatile and great to use. The design looks very retro making it a great gifting option. With a single charge, you can get 5-6 hours of uninterrupted music.

Listen to Evergreen Songs

Saregama Carvaan Hindi - Portable Music Player comes with 5000 pre-loaded, selective evergreen Hindi songs from singing legends like Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, R.D. Burman. It comes with Bluetooth 2.0 technology allowing you to listen to your own songs from any device. It has built-in stereo speakers, 3.5mm audio jack and gives you about 4 hours of uninterrupted listening experience with a single charge. It comes with a year warranty and an LCD screen in the retro look itself. It's a great gifting option for your loved ones and for you to have at home as well.