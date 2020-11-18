Wednesday, November 18, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Multi USB travel adaptors you can use anywhere


FP StudioNov 18, 2020 14:27:45 IST

Ideal for safe charging on the go

With four plug attachments, you can use this fantastic adaptor in over 150 countries. The safety shutter on the socket protect you from touching the live parts, and half-insulated pins protect you from accidental shocks. Supporting AC input between 100 and 240V and with a built-in surge protector, this device can save your expensive electronics from electrical spikes. Within one 6A socket and two USB sockets, this handy adaptor lets you break free from carrying multiple chargers for your devices. A feature we really appreciate is the lock switch that secures the plug attachment in place during use. For a travel adaptor with the best safety features, you should choose this one.

Lightweight, all in one travel adaptor

Featuring two AC sockets and two USB slots, this adaptor lets you charge several devices at the same time. Apart from the multi-plug socket, the front of this adaptor also features conveniently placed dual USB slots and an LED power indicator. Delivering 2.1 A of current, you can quickly charge your electronics including Bluetooth headphones, mobile devices, and iPads with a USB cable. Very reasonably priced and weighing just 70gm, you’ll find this easy to carry travel adaptor is light on your pocket too. If you’re looking for a light travel adaptor at a bargain price, this one’s for you.

Premium, multi-device charger

For use at home or while travelling, you can use this adaptor to charge tablets, phones and cameras all at the same time. With a premium look and certified by international safety organisations, you won’t have to stress about its quality or reliability. Gently pressing and sliding the release button lets you choose from UK, US and European plug attachments for worldwide compatibility. This device also comes with a classy zippered travel pouch to keep it safe during travel. The orientation of the sockets allows you to plug in your devices with a firm grip comfortably.
If you’re looking for an excellent travel companion for your electronics, your search ends here.

Basic, robust travel charger

With this sturdy and well-built adaptor, you can effortlessly connect to power any socket while you travel around the world. A great feature is the output socket’s design that lets you charge all your gadgets no matter what kind of plug they have. Great for when you’re travelling with kids, this adaptor comes with a child protection shutter, and a red LED indicator that lights up to let you know when the power is switched on. This adaptor features two 5V 1000mA USB sockets that make it compatible for charging all cellphones and small electronics.
If you frequently travel abroad, we highly recommend carrying this capable travel adaptor with you.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Kid-friendly tablets under 16,000

Nov 18, 2020
Kid-friendly tablets under 16,000
Budget microwave ovens

Budget microwave ovens

Nov 18, 2020
Top 4K action cameras

Top 4K action cameras

Nov 18, 2020
Top USB 3 card readers

Top USB 3 card readers

Nov 18, 2020
Best inverter refrigerators under 350 L

Best inverter refrigerators under 350 L

Nov 18, 2020
Make a clean sweep with these robot vacuum cleaners

Make a clean sweep with these robot vacuum cleaners

Nov 18, 2020

science

Effective immunity to SARS-CoV-2 infection, once developed, could last years, new data hints

COVID-19 Immunity

Effective immunity to SARS-CoV-2 infection, once developed, could last years, new data hints

Nov 18, 2020
China moves Long March-5 rocket to launch site ahead of Chang'e 5 lunar lander launch

Moon Lander

China moves Long March-5 rocket to launch site ahead of Chang'e 5 lunar lander launch

Nov 18, 2020
SpaceX Dragon becomes first privately-operated shuttle to dock at the space station after test flight

Dragon Capsule

SpaceX Dragon becomes first privately-operated shuttle to dock at the space station after test flight

Nov 18, 2020
First nuclear plant in Belarus stops power output day after it was inaugurated

Nuclear Power

First nuclear plant in Belarus stops power output day after it was inaugurated

Nov 11, 2020