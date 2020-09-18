FP Studio

Best budget phone

If you’re in the market for a phone with excellent features at a low price, then look no further.

The 64MP AI-powered primary camera setup delivers excellent results while supporting 4K video and an unbelievable 960fps slo-mo mode. Powered by a 2.05GHz liquid-cooled G90T processor, you can be assured that this device can take the heat. We really appreciate the 18W fast charger that allows us to spend more time using the device and less time waiting for the battery to charge. Whether you’re creating memories on a holiday or using this phone for a professional photoshoot, the 128GB internal memory has got you covered for your storage needs.

With so many sought-after features at such an affordable price, this phone has our seal of approval.

Studio-quality photos at the click of a button

This phone has a wide array of lenses that let you take professional-looking photos with minimum effort. The 48MP main camera is assisted by a 2MP depth-assist camera and a third camera that allows for 120 degree super-wide photos. With a variety of modes including AIS Super Night Mode and the AI-powered portrait mode, you’re sure to fall in love with this camera phone. We love the unobtrusive 16MP selfie camera that pops up and automatically retracts when you’re done. To ensure that you don’t sweat about the small stuff, the manufacturer has also included intelligent fall detection along with dust and splash protection for the selfie camera.

Pick this phone for its awesome AI-assisted photography technology.

For clearer, brighter details

This camera phone rolls all the best features of a high-end camera into a compact mobile phone. Featuring an extra glass 6P lens and apertures of 1.8 and 2.4, this device’s triple camera setup lets you capture images and video in stunning detail. The 16MP popup camera appears quickly when you need it and allows for a 6.59 FullView display that’s capable of bringing all your images to life. With the power of AI technology, the phone’s camera can recognize over 500 scenes in real-time. The fast octa-core chipset lets you multitask without experiencing any lag.

If you’re looking for a great android mobile with top camera features, you can’t go wrong with this one.

For crystal clear selfies

Packed with powerful components this phone’s camera is what really makes it stand out. Featuring four primary cameras capable of clicking brilliant 64MP photos, the ultra-wide 5MP camera makes sure you capture a whole lot more. From stunning selfies to ultra-clear video calls, now you can keep everyone mesmerized thanks to the 32MP front-facing camera. With a powerful 6000mAh battery and an expandable 128GB memory, this phone keeps giving.

If you’re looking for a high megapixel mobile phone with multiple cameras, this device is a must buy.