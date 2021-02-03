Wednesday, February 03, 2021Back to
Mini UPS for uninterrupted power backup


Feb 03, 2021

Supports many models

An UPS that will take care of two devices simultaneous that have different power requirements. It supports a wide range of router models having requirements of 5V, 9V and 12V, thus you can have a power back for two devices without having to worry about their requirements. It is manufactured with a heavy duty battery of 8000mAh that gives a complete uninterrupted power back up 6 hours. dr.com Smart Router UPS can be used not only for WiFi but also for various other devices like smartphones and cameras.

Overload protected UPS

A UPS router that is powered by a SMF battery type having a recharge time of 6 hours for 90% capacity recovery. It comes with three two-pin sockets that ensures uninterrupted power supply to all the devices eleven during a power outage. It has various light indications - green light for AC mode, yellow light for battery mode, yellow flashing every second for low battery and red flashing rapidly (EVery 0.5 sec) for overload. Zebronics ZEB-CU5013 Portable UPS is perfect for small offices, petty shops and stalls.

Avoids router restart

Stay connected to the internet, even during power outages with this UPS. It features an intelligent battery management system which charges the UPS when there is electricity. Being an online WiFi router it does not require switching between the two paths in case of power failure thus, the power delivered to the load will not be interrupted. Oakter Mini UPS for Wi-Fi Router is very compact in size and can be used for multiple devices such as a set top box and CCTV camera.

Instant installation

An extremely lightweight router UPS that weighs less than 300gms. It features intelligent charging that consists of in-built algorithms and management systems to optimally charge the battery for longer life and disruption free network continuity. This router UPS gives a power backup of upto 4 hours. So if you are looking for a router UPS compatible with all 12V routers, Resonate RouterUPS CRU12V2 Power Backup for Wi-Fi Router is the one for you.

