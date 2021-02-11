FP Studio

For dreamy beach curls

This curling iron features a tapered barrel that is perfect for creating big, bouncy curls or glamourous waves. It's chrome-plated with ceramic coating assists in effortless hairstyling that is much safer and protects your hair to maintain its natural shine. To get the beach bouncy curls - wrap your hair around the barrel, making sure to not overlap hair. Hold for eight to 10 seconds, depending on hair type, and leave. Pick this up for its safety features and easy on the pocket price.

For beginners for everyday hairstyling

This colorful hair straightener scores points for looks and hair protection. It takes less than 60 seconds for the straightener to heat up and let you either straighten or curl your hair instantly. The straightener has ceramic coated plates that evenly distributes heat to protect your hair from uneven hot spots. The plates are easy to work with, scratch-resistant, and glides your hair to any desired hairstyle. Its easy lock system ensures that you economically consume electricity making this a very thoughtful purchase with a cost that is unbelievably reasonable for any beginner.

Sleek design with hot and cool settings

This one takes styling up by a notch. It is a perfect combination of style and quality and comes with 2 heat settings: the low heat setting is great for gentle drying while the high heat setting is perfect for on-the-go fast drying. To ensure you don't sweat through the heat in the summers, this one comes with a cool setting to get the job done at a cooler temperature. It is equipped with a safety automatic to overheat cut out which protects the dryer from overheating. Add to cart for its range of safety features, easy design, and convenience in styling.

Quick dry for on-the-go women

Want a temporary change then bring home this 2 in 1 hair styler. With this hair styler, going wavy to straight or straight to wavy is no big deal. All you have to do is glide your hair through the Teflon ceramic coated plates. Its 360-degree rotating cord ensures that every strand of your hair is styled. Quick and effective, this hair styler heats up in just about 15 seconds so you can style your hair quickly without running late to the office or party. Pick this up for its price and quick styling settings.