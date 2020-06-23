Tuesday, June 23, 2020Back to
Make Your Work Hassle Free With The Best Wireless Mouse


Jun 23, 2020

Always Clicks

HP is known for creating cutting edge digital products. And they have repeated the trick with HP X3500 Wireless Mouse. It’s multifaceted brilliance allows users to connect, work and play with effortless ease. It begins with the sleek, modern design, which fits into the palm of your hand intuitively. Then, it’s about the compatibility, with HP X3500 pairing seamlessly with all Windows and Mac operating systems. And it’s completed with a superior user experience, that will take you exactly where you want to go and it’ll take you there quicker.

Quick To Respond

For some people, time is of the utmost essence and so is efficiency. The Lenovo 300 Wireless Compact Mouse is the perfect accessory that allows those who travel for work, executives who must make presentations, or anyone working to achieve more in a globalised world, all the control and freedom they need. So thoughtfully designed and compact, you could even stow the Lenovo 300 Wireless Compact Mouse in your pocket. And with a battery life of upto 12 months, you won’t have to bother about finding charging points for a long time.

Affordable Convenience

The Logitech B170 is an affordable wireless mouse with reliable connectivity, 12 months battery life and sleek, contemporary design. This wireless mouse offers an excellent 10 meters reliable wireless range along with 1000 dpi. Easily pair it with your laptop or personal computer by plugging in a tiny wireless receiver into the USB slot. This wireless mouse works on the latest 2.4 GHz wireless technology and offers universal compatibility with Windows, Mac OS and Chrome OS. Super versatile, it uses AA+. batteries. Advanced optical tracking features give you ultra-precise moves on almost any surface making working from home a real breeze.

On The Button

For those who are constantly clicking away and like to jump between their work projects seamlessly, the iBall Free Go G25 Feather-Light Wireless Optical Mouse with Wide Compatibility is the perfect work partner. It looks great, with a piano shiny finish making sure it always catches the eye. But behind the design elegance, there are ergonomic details that make the iBall Free Go G25 Feather-light Wireless Optical Mouse so easy to use. Plus, it’s built for efficiency of all sorts, with a special power saving mode that kicks in when the mouse is idle. This one is truly an accessory designed with an eye on the future.

