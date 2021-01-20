Wednesday, January 20, 2021Back to
One-hand control
A high performing superior quality drone that has a stable hovering capability along with being able to withstand against wind, and resistant to impact and scratches. This 93 grams lightweight drone has a compact make of less than 15cm in diagonal length making it easy to be carried anywhere. It has a patented one-hand controller that allows you to easily maneuver it at your fingertips. Shift IZI Nano Drone has a 5MP FHD camera with a fly range of 300m, height of 15m and various modes like 4 pre-programmed flight modes, 4 autonomous tracking modes, etc. If you are looking for a compact lightweight drone, this one's for you.

Professional drone
Are you looking for a drone that will capture professional footage for you? This drone is the answer to your search. It is crafted for ez short record coordinated short videos with circle, 360, up and away. Equipped with a 5MP camera it clicks great high resolution photos which preserves memories for you to cherish later. DJI Tello Drone has a flying height of 50m above the ground level and can feature programme learning MIT-developed coding system that allows the user to learn the basics of programming while having fun with the drone.

Modifiable C++ drone
This drone has its API structure based on C++ which makes it extremely easy to program it provided all the codes are open sourced. It can do ROS based image processing with the HD camera. You can modify its hardware by adding in new sensors or attachment to create new applications including rover, racing, collision avoidance, hybrid, etc. If you are looking for a drone to start open source learning content, codes and drone projects Pluto X - Programmable Crash Resistant Nano Drone is the best buy for you.

Smartphone app based drone
A drone having 1600mAh battery life that gives you ample amount of flight time. It has a one key return and is headless which ensures you never lose the drone. To fly with safety and style it is provided with on key return and landing along with having three different speed levels - beginner, moderate and sports for racing mode. It also performs a 3D flip stunt on a single click in all directions. The best part about ELECTROBOTIC Hasten 720 Black drone is that it has dual camera and is compatible with android as well as iOS app allowing you to fly it from your smartphone.

