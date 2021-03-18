FP Studio

Anti-Glare Screen Laptop

The processor of MI Notebook 14 is a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U processor and it has a 1.6 GHz base speed, 4.2 GHz max speed, and 4 Cores. It has a memory & storage of 8GB DDR4-2666MHz+ 512 GB SSD. It has a Full HD Anti-Glare Screen and Intel UHD Graphics. Windows 10 is the operating system & software. Its battery life is for 10 hours. It has scissor-switch keys.

Business Laptop

The processor of the HP-14 laptop is a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U processor and it has a 1.6 GHz base frequency, up to 4.2 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 6 MB L3 cache, and 4 cores. It has a memory & storage of 8 GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM+ 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. The graphics of this laptop is Intel UHD Graphics. It has an HP TrueVision HD Camera with an Integrated digital microphone. Windows 10 is the operating system & software. Its battery life is for 10 hours.

i5 10th Gen 1TB HDD laptops

The processor of this laptop is 10th Gen Intel Core i5 (i5-1035G1). Its speed is 1.0 GHz (Base) - 3.6 GHz (Max). Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i has 4 Cores and 6 MB of Cache. There is a pre-Loaded Windows 10 OS on the laptop. The memory and storage of the laptop are 8GB RAM DDR4-2666, 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD. It contains Intel Iris Xe Integrated Graphics. The laptop’s battery life is 5 Hours.

Turbo Speed Laptop

The processor of the Acer Aspire 3 laptop is Intel Core i5-1035G1. Its speed is Max Turbo up to 3.60 Ghz. There is a pre-Loaded Windows 10 OS on the laptop. The memory and storage of the laptop are 8 GB of DDR4 and 1 TB 2.5-inch 5400 RPM. The display of the laptop is 15.6" Full HD 1920 x 1080, high-brightness Acer ComfyView LED-backlit TFT LCD. It contains Intel UHD Graphics. The laptop’s battery life is 9.5 Hours.