Friday, March 19, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Amazon

Make it quick with 10th Gen i5 Laptops


FP StudioMar 18, 2021 23:50:09 IST

Anti-Glare Screen Laptop

The processor of MI Notebook 14 is a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U processor and it has a 1.6 GHz base speed, 4.2 GHz max speed, and 4 Cores. It has a memory & storage of 8GB DDR4-2666MHz+ 512 GB SSD. It has a Full HD Anti-Glare Screen and Intel UHD Graphics. Windows 10 is the operating system & software. Its battery life is for 10 hours. It has scissor-switch keys.

Business Laptop

The processor of the HP-14 laptop is a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U processor and it has a 1.6 GHz base frequency, up to 4.2 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 6 MB L3 cache, and 4 cores. It has a memory & storage of 8 GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM+ 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. The graphics of this laptop is Intel UHD Graphics. It has an HP TrueVision HD Camera with an Integrated digital microphone. Windows 10 is the operating system & software. Its battery life is for 10 hours.

i5 10th Gen 1TB HDD laptops

The processor of this laptop is 10th Gen Intel Core i5 (i5-1035G1). Its speed is 1.0 GHz (Base) - 3.6 GHz (Max). Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i has 4 Cores and 6 MB of Cache. There is a pre-Loaded Windows 10 OS on the laptop. The memory and storage of the laptop are 8GB RAM DDR4-2666, 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD. It contains Intel Iris Xe Integrated Graphics. The laptop’s battery life is 5 Hours.

Turbo Speed Laptop

The processor of the Acer Aspire 3 laptop is Intel Core i5-1035G1. Its speed is Max Turbo up to 3.60 Ghz. There is a pre-Loaded Windows 10 OS on the laptop. The memory and storage of the laptop are 8 GB of DDR4 and 1 TB 2.5-inch 5400 RPM. The display of the laptop is 15.6" Full HD 1920 x 1080, high-brightness Acer ComfyView LED-backlit TFT LCD. It contains Intel UHD Graphics. The laptop’s battery life is 9.5 Hours.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Best gaming headsets with mics

Mar 07, 2021
Best gaming headsets with mics
Digital scribbling pads for kids

Digital scribbling pads for kids

Mar 06, 2021
Premium portable bluetooth speakers so your music travels with you

Premium portable bluetooth speakers so your music travels with you

Mar 06, 2021
Laptop Stands for your rescue

Laptop Stands for your rescue

Mar 06, 2021
Wireless dongles so that you are never offline

Wireless dongles so that you are never offline

Mar 06, 2021
Best performance laptops for coding

Best performance laptops for coding

Mar 08, 2021

science

Pre-embryos made in a lab to study birth defects could spur research, ethical debate

Artificial Embryos

Pre-embryos made in a lab to study birth defects could spur research, ethical debate

Mar 18, 2021
Interstellar visitor 'Oumuamua from Pluto-like planet outside the solar system, study claims

'Oumuamua

Interstellar visitor 'Oumuamua from Pluto-like planet outside the solar system, study claims

Mar 17, 2021
Cooling 'primordial soup' in early universe produced gravitational waves, claims new study

Gravitational Waves

Cooling 'primordial soup' in early universe produced gravitational waves, claims new study

Mar 17, 2021
New strains of bacteria found on the space station may help astronauts grow plants on Mars

Space Agriculture

New strains of bacteria found on the space station may help astronauts grow plants on Mars

Mar 17, 2021