FP Studio

Ideal for homes with pets

This device includes a three-stage cleaning system that along with a powerful vacuum motor, sucks up even the tiniest of dust particles and pet hair. Using smart sensors, this robot cleaner maps your home and manages to efficiently clean around obstacles and even tackles dirt in difficult to reach areas. Scheduling cleaning is easy through the dedicated app that also allows you to control the vacuum cleaner. A feature that even your pets will appreciate is how silently this cleaner operates. If you’re looking for a robot that gives you the confidence that your home is always clean, choose this one.

Best for deep cleaning

Featuring a side brush, main brush and vacuum, this fantastic robot vacuum can clean for up to 110minutes on a single charge. For intensive, deep cleaning, simply activating ‘Max Mode’ gives you double the suction power. With anti-collision and anti-drop sensors, this device keeps your home clean without damaging your furniture. A big plus is that this device works with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Home enabling you to go totally hands-free. With three cleaning modes to choose from, you can be sure you’ll always have clean floors with this robot. For a capable floor cleaning solution that you can operate via voice controls, you should buy this robot vacuum cleaner.

For complete floor cleaning

Unlike other robot vacuums, this fantastic device is capable of vacuuming, sweeping and mopping. While controlling this device through the app is easy, you can set the device to clean the floors even when you are not home. Featuring strong suction, powerful brushes, a large water tank and a microfibre cloth mop, this device can cover a large area up to 180sq meters. You won’t have to worry about plugging this robot in to charge as it automatically returning to the charging dock when it detects low battery levels. If you’re looking for a device to sweep, vacuum and mop your floors, you should buy this device without a second thought.

Best for small homes

At just under three inches high, this amazing robot cleaner comfortably reaches below furniture to keep your floors well cleaned. Don’t be fooled by its low price as this device is extremely capable and features multiple cleaning modes which make it ideal for quickly cleaning compact homes. This device comes with an easy to use remote for effortless control and setting cleaning schedules. You can use this vacuum cleaner on hard floors as well as medium carpets thanks to its well-designed brushes and awesome suction power. For a robot vacuum that’s well worth the cost, we highly recommend buying this one.