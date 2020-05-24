FP Studio

The mouse that will last you long!

Logitech mouse is every computer’s dream pairing when it comes to using an external mouse. This wireless mouse has a 12-month battery life with a unique and modern design. The wireless connectivity is seamless with Logitech’s advanced 2.4 GHz wireless technology that works even if the distance is 10m away.

The USB receiver that connects the mouse is very tiny and it can stay in a USB port which makes it easy to move around with your laptop. A highlight of this mouse is the advanced optical tracking features, that enable ultra-precise moves on almost any surface. Say cheese to this mouse today.

Welcome unique scrolling and great handling

This wireless keyboard and mouse combo give your workspace a modern appearance with a stylish wireless keyboard and mouse. A slim profile with silver accents complements your PC or tablet, while the wireless design creates a clean look. The wireless mouse has a USB receiver that is provided inside or outside the mouse.

The mouse has a scrolling wheel with a unique and modern design. The wireless connectivity is seamless with the USB receiver. The compact USB nano receiver allows easy access to your USB port and this mouse is the ideal requirement if you are one of the users who cannot work without a mouse.

Fulfills all your wireless mouse needs!

Hewlett Packard (HP) is synonymous with computer products and accessories since time immemorial. For your everyday computer usage during work or studies, the stylishly designed Z3700 wireless mouse is ideal. The sleek design complements your workstation and with up to 16 months of life on a single AA battery, the mouse never seems to run out of gas.

Blue LED technology lets this wireless mouse function on a wide range of surfaces which can ease in working from almost anywhere. To enjoy using your personal workstation and also not miss out on those little moments during work, pick this compact and unique mouse from HP.

Looks stylish, functions great

This one looks good, and works great. The 2.4 GHz wireless technology enables great and reliable connection, within 360 degrees and can work perfectly fine up to 10 meters from the source without any interference. The best part about this device is the perfect ergonomic design that is designed to provide your hands with the most amount of rest, even while working for long hours. It guarantees around 3 million button lifts, and it can be used without any driver plugs! It can’t get better. This mouse is precision, performance, and power all packed in one; highly recommended.