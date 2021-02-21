Sunday, February 21, 2021Back to
Level up your parties with these portable Bluetooth speakers


FP StudioFeb 21, 2021 02:35:27 IST

Sony SRS-XB23 Wireless Extra Bass Bluetooth Speaker

Enjoy deep, punchy sound with Sony Extra Bass speakers. It is dustproof, waterproof, and washable. With an IP67 rating, you can take your speaker to the seaside. The SRS-XB23 ensures a long battery life - up to 12 hours of playing. It comes with a built-in mic. The mic function offers an easy way to talk hands-free. The voice assistant supports Google Assistant and Siri via voice assistant features. This compact and lightweight device fits into your plans as easily as it fits into your bag.

Philips BT6620B Wireless Portable Speakers

The output power of this Philips portable speaker is 20W RMS. You can enjoy music from multiple sources as this speaker is very compatible. It has an advanced audio performance with a compact design. It comes equipped with a built-in rechargeable battery for music playback anywhere. It has dynamic lighting helping one dance to the beat. The speaker has a splash-proof design ideal for outdoor use. The built-in microphone ensures comfortable hands-free phone calls. It is perfect for small parties and get-togethers.

boAt Stone 1200 14W Bluetooth Speaker

The boAt Stone Bluetooth speaker yields an output of 14W RMS. The audio input is via AUX or USB. A plus of this speaker is that it has the FM mode as well. The battery capacity of 3600mAh delivers a playback time of up to 9 hours without RGB LEDs and 7 hours with RGB LEDs. This boAt speaker is water and splash resistant and comes with one mic for receiving calls. It is perfect for music lovers and travelers.

JBL Flip 3 Stealth Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The JBL Flip 3 Stealth speaker is portable and waterproof. It has a playtime of 10 hours under optimum audio settings. It comes equipped with wireless Bluetooth streaming. This speaker is compatible with tablets, mobiles, laptops, and audio players. It is made with high-quality durable material. It has dual external passive bass radiators which ensure great quality sound which is crystal clear. The size, shape, weight, and design of the speaker ensure that you can travel with it with ease.

