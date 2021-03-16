FP Studio

High power

This router provides 300mbps which is ideal for video streaming, online gaming and VoIP. TP-LINK N300 has high power amplifiers and high-gain antennas which provide enhanced wireless range up to 500 sq ft. The enhanced Wi-Fi signal cuts through walls and obstacles, eliminating dead zones. It offers three wireless modes, including Router, Range Extender, and Access Point.

Dual-band signal

This router is a smart dual-band wireless router. TENDA GIGABIT-AC10 is a high-performance Wi-Fi router designed with full Gigabit WAN and LAN ports. It has a strong dual-band Wi-Fi signal for multi-wall penetration. It has an innovative MU-MIMO technology. It comes with four clean-cut antennas for stronger Wi-Fi signal and wider Wi-Fi coverage.

High coverage

Linksys AC3000 router provides up to 3000 square feet of Wi-Fi coverage for 25 plus Wireless devices. It works with the Velop mesh Wi-Fi System to easily expand Wi-Fi coverage up to 6,000 square feet and eliminate dead zones. You can enjoy 4K HD streaming, gaming and more in quality without buffering. The Tri-band Wi-Fi speeds up to 3Gbps (5 GHz/ 1733 Mbps) + (5 GHz/ 867 Mbps) + (2.4 GHz/ 400 Mbps).

OFDMA routers

Netgear Nighthawk AX1800 router provides extremely fast WiFi—Up to 1.8Gbps (600 + 1200 Mbps) wireless speeds. It uses OFDMA to improve the capacity and efficiency of your network, so more devices can connect without slowing down your WiFi. You can have smooth 4K UHD streaming to Smart TVs, mobile devices, and gaming consoles. You can connect more wired devices for faster file transfer and uninterrupted connections with 1 WAN & 4 LAN ports. To set up your router and to get more of your Wifi you can install the Nighthawk app on your smartphone.